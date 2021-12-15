Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (12/14)

DEVILS LAKE – Class A and Class B action made up the local high school basketball menu Tuesday evening. Here is how each team fared in their respective contest.

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Grand Forks Central

Final score: 80-49 Grand Forks Central

At a glance:

The luster of the team’s season-opening win against Valley City has come and gone. The Firebirds have now dropped three straight contests by an average margin of 35 points. The Firebirds will continue their three-game road trip with a game against Wahpeton on Dec. 18.

Class B:

Dakota Prairie vs. Griggs-Midkota

Final score: 66-59 (OT) Dakota Prairie

At a glance:

Yes, Cade Stein scored in the double-digits once more (15). But, no, he was not the leading scorer. Instead, the honor went to senior center/forward Garrett Syverson, who tallied 24 points. The Jake Johnson-Syverson-Stein trio is doing damage, and to think – Garrett Haakenson only scored five points. Once he starts finding a rhythm, anyone can guess what the offense will do.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Midway/Minto

Final score: 61-48 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

At a glance:

Three players scored in the double-digits in Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s season-opener (Rayce Worley with 26, Gage Goodman with 15 and Markus Kingzett with 13). The trio will look to continue their scoring ways against North Border on Dec. 16 at Langdon Area High School.

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Central

Final score: 69-44 Devils Lake

At a glance:

After dropping their Dec. 10 match to West Fargo (72-64), Cabryn Fritel’s 17 points led the way this time around for the Firebirds as they found the win column once more. Devils Lake’s 69 points are the most in a single game through three games. Yes, it is early.

Class B:

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. North Star

Final score: 80-45 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

At a glance:

The Bearcats might have the star power with Danielle Hagler and Lindsey Nyhagen, but even the pair could not overcome the severe difference in firepower. Including tournament play, Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s 80 points scored are a season-high (the team’s previous season-high was 76 against Devils Lake JV on Dec. 3).

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Carrington

Final score: 65-38 Carrington

At a glance:

The early portion of the season has been a roller-coaster of sorts for the Rockets. Including tournament play, the Rockets have alternated winning and losing games. New Rockford-Sheyenne has yet to go on a two-game streak in either direction. The Rockets will take on Griggs-Midkota on Dec. 20.