Devils Lake Journal Athlete of the Week (Dec. 6-12): Ashlyn Abrahamson, Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE – Let’s cut to the chase. The Devils Lake Firebirds have a star on their hands and, in particular, on the ice.

This star, of course, refers to sophomore forward Ashlyn Abrahamson, who took home this week’s “Athlete of the Week” honor.

Abrahamson’s ability to be a top-line skater has shown itself in more ways than one through the early portion of the 2021-22 season.

“Ashlyn can score at will if she can get to the middle of the ice,” Devils Lake head coach Rob McIvor said. “She has also helped us out defensively in our own zone by helping the defense get the puck and moving it out of the zone. She has also played defense on occasion when needed. Once she gets into the neutral zone, she has the ability to make people miss and get into the attacking zone.”

Abrahamson’s tendency to baffle the opposition showed itself not once but thrice against Dickinson on Dec. 11. Abrahamson tallied a hat trick in the 8-4 Devils Lake loss. Abrahamson now has two hat tricks on the season (Abrahamson scored all three of Devils Lake’s goals against Grand Forks on Nov. 30).

“Her offensive ability is as great as she wants to make it,” McIvor said. “Ashlyn has potentially the best hands I have seen in North Dakota in a long time. She can deke most players and get to areas to score often. Tenacious would be the word. She works hard to get there.”

But it is more than just on-ice production for her high school team. To McIvor, Abrahamson has illustrated leadership qualities that coincide with her competitive drive, raw talent and sheer generosity.

With these traits already in tow, Abrahamson will look to become an even better skater and teammate as her hockey career continues.

“The intangible she brings to the team is her competitiveness and her ability to encourage other players to improve on a daily basis,” McIvor said. “She also is trying to pay it forward by working with the Developmental Girls Hockey Team, which gives girls a chance to learn how to play hockey before starting in the 12U program.”

Congratulations to Abrahamson and Cade Stein (Dakota Prairie Boys Basketball) for being nominated.

Voting results:

- Ashlyn Abrahamson, Girls Hockey, Devils Lake: 75 votes (81.5%)

- Cade Stein, Boys Basketball, Dakota Prairie: 17 votes (18.5%)