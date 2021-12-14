Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (12/13)

DEVILS LAKE – The official start to the week saw six high school basketball games take place across the boys and girls classifications. So, how did each game go? Let’s give it a look, shall we?

Boys:

Class B:

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Enderlin (Dec. 13)

Final score: 82-79 Four Winds Minnewaukan

At a glance:

49 combined points from sophomore forward Deng Deng (26) and senior guard Jayden Yankton (23) helped propel the Indians to victory. Four Winds/Minnewaukan has now won four straight season-opening games, dating back to the 2018-19 season. The Indians will conclude their two-game road trip with a game against Beulah on Dec. 17.

Lakota @ Barnes County North (Dec. 13)

Final score: 60-38 Lakota

At a glance:

Lakota will head home for a brief game against Rolette on Dec. 17 before the team hits the road once more (North Star on Jan. 3).

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Carrington (Dec. 13)

Final score: 62-31 Carrington

At a glance:

A close 56-53 loss against Thompson to open the season on Dec. 11 was anything but what Monday’s game turned out to be. New Rockford-Sheyenne’s 31-point margin of defeat is the team’s largest since Mar. 1, 2021 (the Rockets lost by 41 points to Four Winds/Minnewaukan in what amounted to a 73-32 rout).

North Star @ Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (Dec. 13)

Final score: 54-38 North Star

At a glance:

Dane Hagler's 25 points proved to be more than enough of a difference-maker to take down the Titans Tuesday evening. Drew Nicholas and Brett Dilley scored eight points each to round out the top three scorers on the Bearcat side of the court. North Star will next challenge Benson County on Dec. 16.

Girls:

Class B:

Benson County @ Langdon/Edmore/Munich (Dec. 13)

Final score: 42-41 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

At a glance:

The Wildcats made it interesting when many thought it wouldn’t be, but even with a 15-5 third quarter in their back pocket, the Cardinals slowed down the pace just enough to hold on for the closely fought victory in Munich Monday evening.

Without the likes of Jaya Henderson (injury), it was up to the supplementary players to fill the scoring void behind senior forward Morgan Freije. The Cardinals will still need to keep the intensity high as they continue their stretch before the new year.

“I honestly thought that in the third quarter, our intensity wasn’t as high as theirs was,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich assistant coach Morgan Titus said after the game. “We told the girls, this was a region game. They [Benson County] are not going to just lay over and let you take the wins. We weren’t really scoring on offense. We had some sloppy passes here and there, but we told them they need to lock in right now...they are a good team [and] they are going to score too. It is all about how we adapt to the situation.”

Nelson County @ Rolla (Dec. 13)

Final score: 36-32 (OT) Nelson County

At a glance:

Nelson County might like to live dangerously with their lower-tier scoring totals, but with a defense as sturdy as theirs, they can afford to play games out that way, if needed. Senior guard Marit Ellingson scored a team-high 19 points. Nelson County will play against Barnes County North on Dec. 16 in McVille.