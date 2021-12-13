Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (12/11)

DEVILS LAKE – The heart of the basketball season is here, even if the high school side of the court has yet to find its stride. Here are the most recent results from the Mon-Dak, Class A and Class B realm.

MEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Missouri State University-West Plains (Dec. 11)

Final score: 73-58 Lake Region State

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Clarence Daniels (23)

- Rebounds: James Sommer, Clarence Daniels (9 each)

- Assists: Ethan Damerum (5)

- Steals: Clarence Daniels (3)

- Blocks: James Sommer, Michael Widmer (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Carson Henningsgard (2-4)

- Free-throws: Clarence Daniels (9-9)

MSU-WP Leaders:

- Points: Sterling White (13)

- Rebounds: Luka Novakovic (5)

- Assists: Isaiah Lewis (3)

- Steals: Sterling White (2)

- Blocks: Sterling White, Luka Novakovic (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Mehdi Pissis (3-10)

- Free-throws: Nico Hill (3-3)

At a glance:

Here are a few words to always live by: make your free throws from a basketball standpoint. Although they missed nine shots from the line (21-30), the Royals capitalized on another double-digit performance from Daniels. Daniels now has six 20+ point performances on the season.

BOY’S:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. Minot (Dec. 11)

Final score: 76-50 Minot

At a glance:

A 26-point loss to Minot left a sour taste in the mouths of the Firebird faithful Saturday evening. After an 81-76 OT victory against Valley City on Dec. 7, the Firebirds have since dropped two straight games by an average margin of 38 points (Devils Lake faltered to West Fargo, 105-56, on Dec. 10). The Firebirds will tackle their first road game against Grand Forks Central on Dec. 14.

Class B:

Dakota Prairie @ Hatton/Northwood (Dec. 11)

Final score: 61-42 Hatton/Northwood

At a glance:

With a double-double Saturday (22 points, 13 rebounds), Cade Stein backed up his 20 point season debut on Dec. 10. Even still, the Knights could not build off of their 64-52 win against Park River/Fordville/Lankin. The Knights will look to bounce back against Griggs-Midkota on Dec. 14 in what will be the former’s first home game of the season.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Thompson (Dec. 11)

Final score: 56-53 Thompson

At a glance:

Nick Berglund and Hayden Meier led the way in points production for the Rockets. Both players combined to score 41 of New Rockford-Sheyenne’s 53 points (23 and 18, respectively). Now, it is about finding that third scoring option behind the pair. The Rockets will look to find that option against Carrington on the road on Dec. 13.

GIRL’S:

Class B:

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Dunseith (Dec. 11)

Final score: 66-40 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

At a glance:

The Lady Indians were thrown for a loop through the early going. A 25-22 halftime deficit might not sound like much, but to Four Winds/Minnewaukan, it illustrated a lax performance on their part. A 41-15 performance in the second half helped net the Lady Indians the comeback win against the Lady Dragons. However, the Lady Indians recognized one thing: teams will take gambles against them, and Dunseith's gamble almost paid off.

“The bullseye is just getting bigger on us,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Sean Gourd said. “I tell them that we have to be on top of our game. We are going to bring out everybody’s best game, and Dunseith played a lot smarter today. We have to be mentally prepared, which is probably the biggest thing…I stress that enough, but it is on the girls to make sure they are ready.”