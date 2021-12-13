Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake (12/10-12/11)

DEVILS LAKE – The Firebirds were busy on the ice over the weekend as the boys team took to the road against Fargo North, while the girls team took on Mandan and Dickinson away from Burdick Arena. Here is how each team fared in their respective matchups.

Boys:

Devils Lake @ Fargo North (Dec. 10)

Final score: 6-3 Fargo North

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 2-0-1: 3

- 2-2-2: 6

Shots on Goal:

- 04-04-08: 16

- 18-18-19: 55

Goals:

Devils Lake:

- (F) Austin Thompson (2)

- (F) Parker Swanson (1)

Fargo North:

- (F) Brendan Richards (2)

- (F) Nataniel Fritel (4)

Penalty Infraction Minutes:

- Devils Lake: 8 (16:00)

- Fargo North: 6 (12:00)

At a glance:

The Firebirds have dropped three of their last four matchups and have allowed six goals per game in those losses. In five games started (GS) senior goaltender Zach White holds a 4.80 Goals Against Average (GAA) and has saved 50 shots on average during the losing stretch. The Firebirds will next take on Grand Forks Central at Purpur Arena on Dec. 14.

Girls:

Devils Lake @ Mandan (Dec. 10)

Final score: 13-0 Mandan

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-0-0: 0

- 4-4-5: 13

Shots on Goal:

- 3-4-1: 8

- 22-24-17: 63

Goals:

Devils Lake:

None

Mandan:

(F) Kenlee Edland (1)

(F) McKenzie Yantzer (3)

(F) Karley Gange-Gerhardt (1)

(F) Adisyn Skalsky (1)

(F) Mikayla Fleck (1)

(D) Maci Berg (2)

(F) Margaux Kautzmann (2)

(F) Madison Hertz (1)

(D) Ellie McElvaney (1)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 3 (6:00)

- Mandan 2 (4:00)

At a glance:

Defense and goaltending were areas in need of patience, and patience is what the team will have to give these areas as they continue to hash out the pairings and minutes. The Firebirds have now allowed double-digit goals in three of their five games this season with the loss.

Devils Lake @ Dickinson (Dec. 11)

Final score: 8-4 Dickinson

Period-by-Period Breakdown: will be updated when available

Shots on Goal: will be updated when available

Goals: will be updated when available

Devils Lake:

Dickinson:

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM): will be updated when available

At a glance: will be updated when available