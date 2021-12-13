Athlete of the Week Ballot: Dec. 6-12

DEVILS LAKE – Another weeks brings together two more nominations for the "Athlete of the Week" ballot.

Dakota Prairie's Cade Stein (boys basketball) and Devils Lake's Ashlyn Abrahamson (girls hockey) make up the nominees in this installment.

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on an athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted by coaches from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CT, assuming more than one finalist has been cast.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the honor: Devils Lake, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Benson County, Nelson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, New Rockford-Sheyenne and Lake Region State College. Nominations will vary depending on the time of the season.

