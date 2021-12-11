Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (12/9-12/10)

DEVILS LAKE – Now it is starting to get spicy. As the girls basketball grind continues to move onward, boys basketball (specifically within the Class B realm) has also started to kick into gear. The official “first day” of the NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball season began on Dec. 10.

With that said, here is how each basketball team fared over their recent game of action (Dec. 9-10).

Class A:

Boys:

Devils Lake vs. West Fargo (12/10)

Final score: 105-56 West Fargo

At a glance:

The Firebirds were humbled Friday evening in what turned into a rout against their favor. With the loss, the Firebirds have dropped their last two games against West Fargo, dating back to the 2020-21 season (the Firebirds lost, 90-71, to West Fargo on Jan. 26, 2021). Over both games, the Firebirds have allowed 98 points per game on average (PPG). The Firebirds will look to bounce back quickly on Dec. 11 when they battle Minot to conclude a three-game homestand.

Girls:

Devils Lake @ West Fargo (12/10)

Final score: 72-64 West Fargo

At a glance:

Double-digit points from Rachel Dahlen (20) and Claire Heilman (13) could not propel the Firebirds over the Packers Friday evening. But, of course, it is tough to keep up the offensive slugfest when two opposing players in Chloe Pfau and Miriley Simon both tally 20+ points (25 and 22, respectively). The Firebirds will open up their season at home against Grand Forks Central on Dec. 14.

Class B:

Boys:

Benson County @ TGU (12/10)

Final score: 44-37 TGU

At a glance:

Heading into their season-opening matchup against the Titans, the Bearcats had a streak going. The streak, you might ask? Dating back to the 2017-18 season, the Wildcats were a spotless 4-0 in season-openers. Yes, Benson County’s season-opening loss to the Titans is their first loss to open the season since Dec. 12, 2016 (61-44 vs. Rugby). The Wildcats will next challenge the North Star Bearcats at Maddock High School on Dec. 16.

Dakota Prairie @ Park River/Fordville/Lankin (12/10)

Final score: 64-52 Dakota Prairie

At a glance:

Three separate Dakota Prairie players scored in the double digits (Cade Stein with 20, Garrett Syverson with 17 and Jake Johnson with 13). Meanwhile, Park River/Fordville/Lankin only countered with two double-digit point scorers (Avery Rosinski with 16 and Brady Omdahl with 10). The Knights will battle against Hatton/Northwood on Dec. 11 to conclude their quick two-game road trip.

Lakota @ Rolla (12/10)

Final score: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Girls:

Benson County @ Dunseith (12/9)

Final score: 58-40 Benson County

At a glance:

Desidy Schwanke and Quinn Neppl combined to score 42 points (Neppl scored 26 points, while Schwanke scored 16). It is simple calculus – when both players are scoring, the Wildcats have a good chance of winning.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Midway/Minto (12/9)

Final score: 56-24 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

At a glance:

Yes, the Cardinal offense has shown its worth so far (the team is averaging 57 points per contest), but so has the defense. In three games played, the Cardinals are allowing opponents to score a measly 19 points per game (PPG). The Cardinals will look to shut down the Schwanke/Neppl combination on Dec. 13 when they take on the Wildcats in Munich.

North Star vs. Harvey/Wells County (12/10)

Final score: 46-42 North Star

At a glance:

The offensive showing might have been sluggish at times, but the defense played a part in that. In the case of the Bearcats, it was all about an 18-point fourth quarter. Well, that, and also a dose of old-fashioned control.

“They [Harvey/Wells County] definitely came out with a lot of energy, and they wanted to fight back,” Miller said. “It was a big ‘wow’ moment in the beginning, but we remained in control and calm, so when they came out pretty strong, we were not shocked, but not ready for it exactly. So, we worked harder and maintained our calm.”