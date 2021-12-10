Wrestling Roundup: Devils Lake (12/9 home dual vs. Fargo North)

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Firebirds took part in their second home dual of the season at Devils Lake Sports Center when they tackled Fargo North on Dec. 9. Here is how the team fared.

Devils Lake vs. Fargo North:

Final score: 48.0-36.0 Fargo North

Full results (by order/weight class):

138: Augustus Maughan (FN) over Easton Encinas (DL) (Fall 2:52)

145: Henry Maughan (FN) over (DL) (For.)

152: Colton Young (DL) over Cal Bratton (FN) (Fall 1:43)

160: James Charboneau (DL) over Harper Schultz (FN) (Fall 1:08)

170: Tate Estenson (DL) over (FN) (For.)

182: William Ward (FN) over Braxton Rance (DL) (Fall 2:57)

195: Marcus Heiser (DL) over Isaiah Schoepp (FN) (Fall 0:57)

220: Jack Miller (FN) over Boden Alvord (DL) (Fall 2:19)

285: Gunner Cadreau (FN) over Hudson Hodous (DL) (Fall 3:55)

106: Carlos Salinas (FN) over Wesley Fisk (DL) (Fall 2:37)

113: Jenna Gerhardt (DL) over (FN) (For.)

120: Nathan Morken (FN) over Gerardo Sanchez (DL) (Fall 1:24)

126: Coby Dronen Levitt (DL) over Jace Varriano (FN) (Fall 0:28)

132: Konnor Johnson (FN) over Michael Nelson (DL) (Fall 3:02)

At a glance:

Fargo North capitalized just enough through the latter matches to claim five of the last seven match wins to take home the down-to-the-wire dual finish.

Up next:

The Firebirds will take on Fargo South at Devils Lake Sports Center on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. CT.