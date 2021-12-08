Three tips: what New Rockford-Sheyenne BBB must do to succeed this season

NEW ROCKFORD – Sometimes, teams have to create a new look should they wish to stay in the contention hunt. This could not be more factual when speaking about the New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets. After averaging 18 wins over their past three seasons, the Rockets will have to contend with a newer team on the inexperienced side. With only two players returning to the team with varsity experience to their name, it will be up to the team to craft a different style that meshes with this inexperience.

Should the Rockets wish to replicate success from their previous campaigns, here are three tips for the team as they begin their 2021-22 season.

1. Nick Berglund and Kaden Jenson – the court is yours

While the Rockets lost most of their experience, they did not lose all of it. With the return of seniors Nick Berglund and Kaden Jensen, the Rockets will have some support.

“We lost a lot of senior leadership last year,” New Rockford-Sheyenne head coach Tyler Cook said. “There will be a lot of new faces on the court for me, and so we are going to need some guys to step up. We are looking for a Nick Berglund and Kaden Jensen to be those two guys that take over the leadership role.”

Berglund, who averaged 11.2 points per game (PPG) last season, will look to take that next step on the offensive and defensive end of the ball. Jensen, meanwhile, will look to captain the floor with a newer lineup outside of him and Berglund.

It is this duo that will help ease the roster transition.

“We are going to rely a lot on Nick Berglund to score the ball for us this year,” Cook said. “We lost a lot of points in our lineup last year, so he is going to have to take that next step up. Kaden Jensen is our point guard, so we do not look for him to score a ton, but he runs the show for us. He takes care of the ball. On the defensive end, they will both lead us…Berglund has been a staple on the defensive end for us for the third year…this will be his third year starting. He is a very good defensive player, and hopefully, he can get the rest of the guys to buy in.”

2. Play to your (new) strength

Even with the likes of the 6”4’ Berglund, the Rockets will be on the smaller side – their next tallest returning player is junior Trevor Waldo (6”1’). As such, the Rockets will need to play smaller.

However, playing smaller might not be a severe detriment. That is if the Rockets play quicker. Look for New-Rockford-Sheyenne to adjust and adapt to their size as the season progresses. There might be a learning curve, but it is a learning curve they will have to take to heart should they wish to contend with the bigger teams in the region.

“We are going to be a lot smaller this year,” Cook said. “We won’t have the size we had last year, so our offense will change it up a little bit. We are going to try to pick up the pace a little bit this year and play a little faster to try to create some easy buckets instead of last year, where we were more of a half-court set team with our bigs we had.”

3. Rise and grind

Every team grinds. However, it will be up to the Rockets to grind that much more, given their inexperience and adjustment to the roster they do have.

It is all about working harder than the opponent. But, in Cook’s mind, it is also about staying tough. From his eight+ years of coaching experience, he believes his team can utilize this toughness to their advantage.

“With all of the good teams in our region, every night is going to be a grind,” Cook said. “Every night we go to battle, it is going to be possession by possession. Hopefully, we can grind out some wins.”