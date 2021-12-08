Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (12-7)

DEVILS LAKE – Another day brings another recap article on the most recent activity across the Devils Lake region. So, how did each respective team fare during their most recent bout? Let’s give it a look.

MEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Northland Community & Technical College (12/7)

Final score: 78-44 Lake Region State

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Ben Hoverson (14)

- Rebounds: Clarence Daniels, Ethan Damerum (8 each)

- Assists: Djordje Mitrovic (4)

- Steals: Anthony Davis (3)

- Blocks: Clarence Daniels, Ben Hoverson (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Carson Henningsgard (2-4), Ben Hoverson (2-5)

- Free-throws: Clarence Daniels (6-6)

NC&TC Leaders:

- Points: Zack Meyer (16)

- Rebounds: Ryan England (8)

- Assists: Zack Meyer (6)

- Steals: Tayvion Ware (2)

- Blocks: Quincy Leday, Ryan England (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Zack Meyer (4-10)

- Free-throws: Tayvion Ware (3-5)

At a glance:

In their second meeting of the season, the Royals once again beat Northland Community & Technical College by 30+ points (Lake Region State beat them, 77-43, on Nov. 16). However, the Royals found more balance in their starting lineup – after three starters scored in the double-digits during their November contest, all five starters scored 10+ points or more during the Dec. 7 battle (Davis, Henningsgard, Daniels, Hoverson and James Sommer). The Royals will next take on Indian Hills Community College on Dec. 10.

WOMEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Northland Community & Technical College (12/7)

Final score: 62-49 Lake Region State

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Marta Lopez (18)

- Rebounds: Tiziana Huici (13)

- Assists: Marta Lopez (6)

- Steals: Marta Lopez (4)

- Blocks: Tiziana Huici (2)

- Three-pointers: Avery Swenson (2-5)

- Free-throws: Tiziana Huici (3-3)

NC&TC Leaders:

- Points: Keylee Dahl (10)

- Rebounds: Keylee Dahl (12)

- Assists: Macy Skyberg (3)

- Steals: Jackie Lynn Taflin, Kasey Stegman, Lexie Benke, Vivian Coan (1 each)

- Blocks: Macy Skyberg, Vivian Coan (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Chloe Kuznia (2-5)

- Free-throws: Keylee Dahl (4-4), Lexie Benke (4-4)

At a glance:

A 17-5 first quarter found the Lady Royals in a hole, but not to worry – the team went on to score 20+ points (24) during the third quarter and outscore Northland Community & Technical College 42-13 during the second half.

BOY’S:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. Valley City (12/7)

Final score: 81-76 Devils Lake

At a glance:

The Firebirds rebounded better and scored on more second-chance opportunities early and often. However, Valley City looked to deliver the last laugh as senior guard/forward Andrew Bernston nailed a three-pointer right as time expired in the second to send the game into overtime, 69-69. While senior guard Ben Heilman suffered a leg injury during overtime, he was able to return to the game and deliver a floater that inevitably turned out to be a Hi-Liner back-breaker. The Dustin Brodina era starts off the season with a 1-0 start.

“It feels really good, Heilman said after the game. “The first couple of weeks of practice have been tough, and we worked really hard for it. Everybody has bought in, and I just feel accomplished right now. Get another one on Friday.”

The Firebirds will look to start their season with a 2-0 start when they tackle West Fargo at Devils Lake Sports Center on Dec. 10.

GIRL’S:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Valley City (12/7)

Final score: 55-40 Devils Lake

At a glance:

54 total turnovers (22 from Valley City and 32 from Devils Lake) did not illustrate the pretty side of the sport. Nevertheless, the Firebirds came away with the victory due to Kiya McLaurin, Jolie Martinson and Rachel Dahlen. The trio scored 30 of Devils Lake’s 55 points (11, 10 and nine points, respectively). The Firebirds will head to West Fargo High School to battle against the Packers on Dec. 10.

Class B:

Benson County @ Drake-Anamoose (Dec. 7)

Final score: 61-39 Benson County

At a glance:

Including tournament play, the Wildcats have won each of their past last two games and three of their last four, dating back to Dec. 2 during their opening-round matchup against Larimore in the Lake Region Invitational. Benson County will continue their current four-game road trip on Dec. 9 against Dunseith.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Grafton (Dec. 7)

Final score: 66-59 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

At a glance:

Excluding tournament play, the Lady Indians are now averaging 63 points per game (PPG) in two contests. Yes, it is early, but it is all about feeling out the season. The Lady Indians will look to continue this philosophy on Dec. 11 when they have a Lake Region Invitational Championship rematch against the Dunseith Dragons.

Nelson County vs. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (Dec. 7)

Final score: 52-11 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

At a glance:

Nelson County has shown the ability to defend. However, when the defense falters even at the slightest degree of variance, the offense has not been able to keep up. The Chargers will look to rectify the situation against Rolla on Dec. 11.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. North Star (Dec. 7)

Final score: 49-41 New Rockford-Sheyenne

At a glance:

The Rockets had mixed results during the CNDC Tournament over the weekend (the Rockets went 1-2 during the three-day event). While the Rockets have not shelled opponents into submission, they have done just enough to make it worthwhile. In five games this season, the Rockets have cracked the 50-point mark once (they defeated Rolla, 61-59, on Dec. 3).