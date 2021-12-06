Wrestling Roundup: Devils Lake (Knights of Columbus Tournament)

DEVILS LAKE – The Knights of Columbus Tournament in Jamestown on Dec. 4 was the next venue for the Devils Lake Wrestling team. Here is how the varsity team placed out of 14 teams during the tournament.

Team place: fourth

Team score: 71.0

Placers (by weight class):

106:

- Jenna Gerhardt (2nd)

o 1st Place Match: Koltyn Grebel (Valley City) won by fall over Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) (Fall 1:27)

- Wesley Fisk (7th)

o 7th Place Match: Wesley Fisk (Devils Lake) received a bye () (Bye)

120:

- Owen Lindstrom (7th)

o 3rd Place Match: Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) won by fall over Jimmy Shar (Bismarck Legacy) (Fall 0:30)

152:

- James Charboneau (5th)

o 5th Place Match: James Charboneau (Devils Lake) won by fall over Ty Sanders (Bismarck High) (Fall 0:55)

170:

- Tate Estenson (3rd)

o 3rd Place Match: Tate Estenson (Devils Lake) won by fall over Matt Steckler (Bismarck High) (Fall 1:58)

- Braxton Rance (5th)

o 5th Place Match: Braxton Rance (Devils Lake) won by fall over Troy Stenjhem (Grand Forks Red River) (Fall 1:34)

182:

- Marcus Heiser (7th Place)

o 7th Place Match: Marcus Heiser (Devils Lake) won by fall over Xander Moody (Fargo South) (Fall 2:13)

285:

- Hudson Hodous (2nd Place)

o 2nd Place Match: Dylan Carlquist (Fargo Davies) won by fall over Hudson Hodous (Devils Lake) (Fall 2:33)

- David Campbell (7th Place)

o David Campbell (Devils Lake) won by fall over Alex Schmidt (Bismarck St. Mary’s) (Fall 2:19)