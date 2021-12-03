Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (12/1-12/2)

DEVILS LAKE – Another handful of days have passed us, and yet again, we come to another article recapping the most recent basketball action across both the college and high school ranks. Well, enough out of me. Here is how each team performed over their most recent taste of basketball action.

MEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ University of Jamestown JC (Dec. 1)

Final score: will be updated when available

LRSC Leaders:

- Points:

- Rebounds:

- Assists:

- Steals:

- Blocks:

- Three-pointers:

- Free-throws:

JJV Leaders:

- Points

- Rebounds:

- Assists:

- Steals:

- Blocks:

- Three-pointers:

- Free-throws:

At a glance:

WOMEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ University of Jamestown JV (Dec. 1)

Final score: will be updated when available

LRSC Leaders:

- Points:

- Rebounds:

- Assists:

- Steals:

- Blocks:

- Three-pointers:

- Free-throws:

JJV Leaders:

- Points:

- Rebounds:

- Assists:

- Steals:

- Blocks:

- Three-pointers:

- Free-throws:

At a glance:

Girl’s:

Class B, Region 4:

Benson County vs. Larimore (Dec. 2)

Final score: 52-28 Benson County

- 09-12-10-21: 52

- 06-03-17-02: 28

At a glance:

Benson County came away with the opening win in the Lake Region Invitational, but not without a cost. Star player Quinn Neppl went down with an injury and did not return to the game. There is currently no update on Neppl's condition.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Park River/Fordville/Lankin (Dec. 2)

Final score: 60-25 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- 17-20-14-09: 60

- 06-07-07-05: 25

At a glance:

It was business as usual for the Lady Indians, and while they had the usual season-opening jitters, they did what was needed to take home the first-round win in the Lake Region Invitational.

Nelson County @ Devils Lake JV (Dec. 2)

Final score: 41-37 Devils Lake JV

- 07-10-08-16: 41

- 13-14-02-08: 37

At a glance:

The Chargers have a stout defense. Two games have illustrated this. However, it was Devils Lake JV who found a couple extra baskets to make their sturdy defense hold strong.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Drake-Anamoose (Dec. 2)

Final score: 41-31 Drake-Anamoose

At a glance:

The Rockets dropped their opening CNDC Tournament game to Drake-Anamoose and will next take on Rolla on Dec. 3.

Class B, Region 8:

North Star vs. Dunseith (Dec. 2)

Final score: 44-43 Dunseith

- 12-07-10-15: 44

- 10-13-09-11: 43

At a glance:

It looked as if North Star would take the opening-round win after senior guard/forward Lindsey Nyhagen nabbed a three-pointer with less than 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. However, it was Dunseith who drew the game-clinching play as they drove into the low post to pick up a buzzer-beating layup to close the game out.