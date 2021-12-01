Wrestling Roundup: Devils Lake (11/30/21)

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Wrestling team had not one, but two contests on their hand Tuesday evening. Although the Firebirds had a tough task on their hands against both Grand Forks Central and Breckenridge/Wahpeton, they still went out on the mat to battle, nonetheless. Here is how Devils Lake fared against both teams.

Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Central:

Final score: 45-36 Grand Forks Central

Full results (by order/weight class):

152: James Charboneau (Devils Lake) over Logan Shepperd (Grand Forks Central) (Fall 4:11)

160: Mason Williams (Grand Forks Central) over Unknown (Forfeit)

170: Tate Estenson (Devils Lake) over Gavin Pihlgren (Grand Forks Central) (Fall 5:15)

182: Cyncere Haskins (Grand Forks Central) over Unknown (Forfeit)

195: Alex Lassonde (Grand Forks Central) over Marcus Heiser (Devils Lake) (Fall 2:18)

220: Justin Kerr (Grand Forks Central) over (Devils Lake) (Forfeit)

285: Daniel Suda (Grand Forks Central) over Hudson Hodous (Devils Lake) (Fall 1:10)

106: Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) over Bryce Kelley (Grand Forks Central) (Fall 4:33)

113: Tucker Bennett (Devils Lake) over (Grand Forks Central) (Forfeit)

120: Alex Cariveau (Grand Forks Central) over Gerardo Sanchez (Devils Lake) (Dec 13-6)

126: Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) over Jameson Gherdovich (Grand Forks Central) (Fall 3:07)

132: Anton Perales (Grand Forks Central) over Michael Nelson (Devils Lake) (Fall 4:58)

138: Hayden Mack (Grand Forks Central) over Easton Encinas (Devils Lake) (Fall 2:25)

145: Colton Young (Devils Lake) over Brendan Winn-Kelley (Grand Forks Central) (Fall 1:38)

At a glance:

Devils Lake won two of their first three contests but was unable to continue momentum throughout the entire match. Even still, the likes of Charboneau, Estenson and Young continue to rack up match wins.

Devils Lake vs. Breckenridge/Wahpeton:

Final score: 48-35 Breckenridge/Wahpeton

Full results (by order/weight class):

160: Hunter Owens (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) over (Devils Lake) (Forfeit)

170: Tate Estenson (Devils Lake) over Myles Hinkley (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) (Fall 3:43)

182: Grant Davis (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) over Marcus Heiser (Devils Lake) (Fall 1:41)

195: Wyatt Differding (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) over (Devils Lake) (Forfeit)

220: Jackson Burchill (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) over (Devils Lake) (Forfeit)

285: Hudson Hodous (Devils Lake) over Logan Schwartz (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) (Fall 4:29)

106: Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) over (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) (Forfeit)

113: Tucker Bennett (Devils Lake) over (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) (Forfeit)

120: Colman Barth (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) over Gerardo Sanchez (Devils Lake) (Fall 1:09)

126: Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) over Bryce Awender (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) (Fall 2:46)

132: Alex Martel (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) over Michael Nelson (Devils Lake) (Fall 2:54)

138: Weston Jensen (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) over Easton Encinas (Devils Lake) (Fall 1:50)

145: Colton Young (Devils Lake) over David Erlandson (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) (Fall 3:51)

152: Aidan Ruddy (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) over James Charboneau (Devils Lake) (Fall 3:29) (Devils Lake taunting -1.0)

At a glance:

Four late-match pins helped sway the pendulum in Breckenridge/Wahpeton’s favor. A taunting deduction against Devils Lake in the 152-pound bout did not help matters, either. The Firebirds will next tackle a Dec. 4 tournament in Jamestown.