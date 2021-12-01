Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (11/29-11/30)

DEVILS LAKE – As basketball action begins to heat up across all levels of play, each team has the opportunity to either maintain momentum or create it in their favor. With this in mind, here is how each team fared over the past pair of days.

WOMEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Bismarck State College (11/30)

Final score: 74-57 Bismarck State College

- 09-14-18-16: 57

- 16-17-23-18: 74

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Pilar Ortiz (20)

- Rebounds: Pilar Ortiz (10)

- Assists: Tiziana Huici (8)

- Steals: Marta Lopez (2)

- Blocks: Tiziana Huici (1)

- Three-pointers: Josie Brodina (2-2)

- Free-throws: Josie Flaten (6-8)

BSC Leaders:

- Points: Jaiden Baker (15)

- Rebounds: Kaity Hove (6)

- Assists: Sydney Gustavsson (5)

- Steals: Ashton Kinnebrew (4)

- Blocks: None

- Three-pointers: Jaiden Baker (3-4)

- Free-throws: Kaity Hove (6-6)

At a glance:

Four Bismarck State College players (Kaity Hove, Ashton Kinnebrew, Reile Payne and Jaiden Baker) scored in the double-digits. Meanwhile, the Lady Royals could only bring two players to the table in that category (Pilar Ortiz and Tiziana Huici). The Lady Royals have now lost each of their last three games dating back to Nov. 26.

Girls:

Class B, Region 4:

Benson County vs. Rugby (11/29)

Final score: 49-41 Rugby

- 09-07-17-16: 49

- 05-04-16-16: 41

Scoring leaders (points):

- Quinn Neppl (Benson County): 26

- Joey Wolf (Rugby): 15

At a glance:

A sluggish 16-9 first half quickly found a boost during the latter part of the game as each team went on to score in the double-digits in each of their last two quarters. Five three-pointers from Rugby inevitably proved to be enough to give them the win. Benson County will next pivot to the Lake Region Invitational on Dec. 2, playing Larimore in the opening round.

Nelson County vs. May-Port-C-G (11/30)

Final score: 39-31 Nelson County

- 05-11-06-09: 31

- 11-06-09-13: 39

Scoring leaders (points):

- will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Nelson County Chargers wanted to start their season on a solid note, and what better way to show it than against a team in the Patriots that tallied 66 points in their season-opening matchup? A collection of stingy defensive stops inevitably netted the Chargers the win.

“All around great team effort,” Nelson County head coach Gus Kueber said. “I know when people talk about Nelson County, they always talk about such a balanced team. There is no real star-studded player on the team by any means. The girls talked about it down there again. They said, nope, nobody scored 20 points. We didn’t care who scored the points out there. All that matters is this team’s success to us, and it showed again today.”

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Rolette (11/30)

Final score: 44-32 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Scoring leaders (points):

- will be updated when available

At a glance: