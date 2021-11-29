Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (11/26-11/28)

DEVILS LAKE – The turkey has been gobbled up, and the leftovers are as good as gone. Such was the case for the Royals and Lady Royals over the weekend as each team went to work and played two games apiece upon the conclusion of Thanksgiving. Here is how each team fared in their matchups.

MEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Casper College (11/26)

Final score: 78-62 Casper College

- 37-25: 62

- 32-46: 78

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Clarence Daniels (21)

- Rebounds: Clarence Daniels (8)

- Assists: James Sommer (4)

- Steals: Anthony Davis, James Sommer (2 each)

- Blocks: Anthony Davis, Clarence Daniels, Djordje Mitrovic (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Anthony Davis (3-6)

- Free-throws: Clarence Daniels (5-7)

CC Leaders:

- Points: Rashaun Agee, Gus Wright (12 each)

- Rebounds: Gus Wright (10)

- Assists: PJ Ngambi, Rashaun Agee, Keon Baker (2 each)

- Steals: Gus Wright (3)

- Blocks: Rashaun Agee, Gus Wright (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Jaren Harris (2-3)

- Free-throws: Davion McAdam (6-10)

At a glance:

A three-game winning streak at the Royals’ hands was snapped Friday, due in large part to sixth-man Gus Wright, who came off of the Casper bench and tallied a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds). After tallying a season-high 16 points against Dakota College at Bottineau on Nov. 21, starter Ben Hoverson sputtered to only five points in the contest against Casper (2-6 from the field).

Lake Region State vs. Western Wyoming Community College @ Casper (11/27)

Final score: 69-60 Western Wyoming Community College

- 28-32: 60

- 35-34: 69

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Carson Henningsgard (22)

- Rebounds: Clarence Daniels (9)

- Assists: Anthony Davis (3)

- Steals: Anthony Davis (3)

- Blocks: Djordje Mitrovic (1)

- Three-pointers: Carson Henningsgard (5-10)

- Free-throws: Carson Henningsgard (5-6)

WWCC Leaders:

- Points: Dayne Prim (19)

- Rebounds: Dayne Prim (9)

- Assists: Zion Ruckard (5)

- Steals: Chase Hettinger, Azarien Stephens, Tray Pierce, Dayne Prim, Zion Ruckard (1 each)

- Blocks: Tray Pierce (1)

- Three-pointers: Trevor Trost (3-5)

- Free-throws: Dayne Prim (3-4)

At a glance:

Although the Royals lost their second matchup in as many days, they might be on the upswing. How so? Well, Henningsgard, of course. His 22 points are the most in a single game so far this season (his previous high was 11 on Nov. 1 and Nov. 12). Should Henningsgard begin to find his stroke, the offense could very well take another step forward. The Royals will look to take that next step on Dec. 1 against Jamestown JV.

WOMEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Casper College (11/26)

Final score: 72-46 Casper College

- 06-07-18-15: 46

- 14-19-21-18: 72

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Tiziana Huici (13)

- Rebounds: Pilar Ortiz (6)

- Assists: Avery Swenson (3)

- Steals: Marta Lopez (5)

- Blocks: Tiziana Huici, Pilar Ortiz (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Josie Brodina (1-2)

- Free-throws: Tiziana Huici (3-5)

CC Leaders:

- Points: Kate Robertson (13)

- Rebounds: Celina Arnlund, Joseana Vaz, Rosalinda Gonzalez (5 each)

- Assists: Rosalinda Gonzalez, Julia Palomo, Belen Morales Lopez (3 each)

- Steals: Joseana Vaz, Dejaan Schuler, Julia Palomo, Belen Morales Lopez (2 each)

- Blocks: Celina Arnlund, Kate Robertson (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Dejaan Schuler (2-6)

- Free-throws: Joseana Vaz (3-3)

At a glance:

Four Casper College players scored double-digits (Robertson, Vaz, Schuler and Lopez) compared to only two for the Lady Royals (Huici and Ortiz). Going 1-9 from beyond the arc, combined with 7-14 performance from the line, prevented any momentum from going in Lake Region State’s favor.

Lake Region State vs. Western Wyoming Community College @ Casper (11/27)

Final score: 76-58 Western Wyoming Community College

- 09-13-14-22: 58

- 20-17-21-18: 76

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Tiziana Huici (22)

- Rebounds: Marta Lopez, Pilar Ortiz (4 each)

- Assists: Tiziana Huici (4)

- Steals: Marta Lopez (3)

- Blocks: Tiziana Huici, Marta Lopez (1)

- Three-pointers: Josie Brodina (4-9)

- Free-throws: Tiziana Huici (5-9)

WWCC Leaders:

- Points: Chelsea Gunderson (19)

- Rebounds: Chelsea Gunderson (8)

- Assists: Ashlee Wood (5)

- Steals: Makalie Mignerey (3)

- Blocks: Makalie Mignerey (1)

- Three-pointers: Hope Bleak (2-3)

- Free-throws: Chelsea Gunderson (5-5)

At a glance:

A 57.7% Field Goal Percentage (30-52) and 39-20 rebound advantage helped Western Wyoming Community College win against the Lady Royals Saturday afternoon. The Lady Royals have now dropped each of their past two contests and four of their last six, dating back to Nov. 15 (96-51 loss @ North Dakota State College of Science). The Lady Royals will next play at Bismarck State College on Nov. 30.