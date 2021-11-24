Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake (11/22-11/23)

DEVILS LAKE – The scrimmages are officially in the books. Now, the games begin to count in more ways than one.

Such was the case for both Devils Lake hockey teams on Nov. 22 and 23. Devils Lake Boys Hockey officially started their season on Nov. 22 against Minot on the road and followed it up with a home date against Bottineau the next day. Devils Lake Girls Hockey, meanwhile, opened their 2021-22 campaign with a road bout against West Fargo on Nov. 23.

Here is how each team fared through their first match or two.

Boys:

Devils Lake @ Minot (11/22)

Final score: 4-3 Devils Lake

Period-by-Period Scoring Breakdown: will be updated when available

Goals: will be updated when available

Shots on Goal: will be updated when available

Penalty Infraction Minutes: will be updated when available

At a glance: will be updated when available

Devils Lake vs. Bottineau (11/23)

Final score: 6-4 Devils Lake

Period-by-Period Scoring Breakdown: will be updated when available

Goals: will be updated when available

Shots on Goal: will be updated when available

Penalty Infraction Minutes: will be updated when available

At a glance: will be updated when available

Girls:

Devils Lake @ West Fargo (11/23)

Final score: 13-1 West Fargo

Period-by-Period Scoring Breakdown:

- 6-3-4: 13

- 1-0-0: 1

Goals:

- West Fargo:

- (F) Zoey Gervais (3)

- (D) Mia Gervais (2)

- (F) Courtney Docktor (2)

- (F) Sydney Dye (2)

- (F) Alyssa Smith (1)

- (F) Morgan Bents (1)

- (F) Trissa Olafson (1)

- (F) Reagan Bents (1)

- Devils Lake:

- (D) Siri Olson (1)

Shots on Goal:

- 15-16-00: 31

- 05-06-00: 11

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- West Fargo: 3 (6:00)

- Devils Lake 1 (2:00)

At a glance:

West Fargo not only shellacked the Firebirds for 13 goals but did it from anywhere and everywhere, both in terms of the starting lineup and bench. Only four of West Fargo’s 13 goals came from the starting lineup (Sydney Dye, Reagan Bents and Morgan Bents). Devils Lake will next contend with Grand Forks for another road game on Nov. 30.