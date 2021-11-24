11B All-State Football Teams Announced
DEVILS LAKE – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) officially released the 11B Football All-State teams Tuesday morning. Here are the official winners.
Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year:
- Madden Thorson, Harvey-Wells County
Coach of the Year:
- Nick Walker, Bowman County
First team offense:
- QB:
o Quaid Lardy, Bowman County
o Isaac Friese, Harvey-Wells County
o Max McQuillan, Kindred
- RB:
o Owen Wiersma, Central Cass
o Caleb Rist, Des Lacs-Burlington
o Jace Leshuk, Hillsboro-Central County
o Carter Tetrault, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
- WR:
o Jake Deutsch, Central Cass
o Madden Thorson, Harvey-Wells County
o Clay Heimer, Bowman County
- OL:
o Armani Smith, Beulah
o Jack Packer, Kindred
o Barrett Willison, Hillsboro-Central Valley
o Kaden Chadwick, Velva-Garrison
First team defense:
- DL:
o Caleb Olson, Lisbon
o Jack Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
o Mitch Heinart, Nedrose
o Mace Stuber, Bowman County
- LB:
o Trey Heinrich, Kindred
o Jack Paulsrud, Hillsboro-Central Valley
o Esgar Rios, Grafton
o Trapper Skalsky, Beulah
- DB:
o Parker Gallagher, Hillsboro-Central Valley
o Michael Fagerland, Shiloh Christian
o Zach Hendrickson, Bishop Ryan
Second team:
o Dean Vetter, Linton/HMB
o Riley Sunram, Kindred
o Avery McFarland, Sargent County
o David Schmitz, Oakes
o Boeden Greenley, Lisbon
o Tyler Cruchet, Central Cass
o Kade McKinnon, Central Cass
o Carsen Mertz, Harvey-Wells County
o Markus Kingzett, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
o Jake Swanson, Hillsboro-Central Valley
o Michael Clifton, Carrington
o Josh Yon, Thompson
o Jake Starcevic, Thompson
o Josh Will, Bishop Ryan
o Cam Bailey, Nedrose
o Chance Mickelson, Des Lacs-Burlington
o Hank Bodin, Velva-Garrison
o Coy Okeson, Bishop Ryan
o Brenden Hedges, Des Lacs-Burlington
o Adin Jungers, Hazen
o Carson Massey, Bowman County
o Tayton Vondra, Beulah
o Holden Duffield, Bowman County
o Joey Dessir, Shiloh Christian
o Grant Kees, Bowman County