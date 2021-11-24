11B All-State Football Teams Announced

John B. Crane
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) officially released the 11B Football All-State teams Tuesday morning. Here are the official winners.

Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year:

        -       Madden Thorson, Harvey-Wells County

Coach of the Year:

        -       Nick Walker, Bowman County

First team offense:

- QB:

        o   Quaid Lardy, Bowman County

        o   Isaac Friese, Harvey-Wells County

        o   Max McQuillan, Kindred

- RB:

        o   Owen Wiersma, Central Cass

        o   Caleb Rist, Des Lacs-Burlington

        o   Jace Leshuk, Hillsboro-Central County

        o   Carter Tetrault, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

- WR:

        o   Jake Deutsch, Central Cass

        o   Madden Thorson, Harvey-Wells County

        o   Clay Heimer, Bowman County

- OL:

        o   Armani Smith, Beulah

        o   Jack Packer, Kindred

        o   Barrett Willison, Hillsboro-Central Valley

        o   Kaden Chadwick, Velva-Garrison

First team defense:

- DL:

        o   Caleb Olson, Lisbon

        o   Jack Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

        o   Mitch Heinart, Nedrose

        o   Mace Stuber, Bowman County

- LB:

        o   Trey Heinrich, Kindred

        o   Jack Paulsrud, Hillsboro-Central Valley

        o   Esgar Rios, Grafton

        o   Trapper Skalsky, Beulah

- DB:

        o   Parker Gallagher, Hillsboro-Central Valley

        o   Michael Fagerland, Shiloh Christian

        o   Zach Hendrickson, Bishop Ryan

Second team:

        o   Dean Vetter, Linton/HMB

        o   Riley Sunram, Kindred

        o   Avery McFarland, Sargent County

        o   David Schmitz, Oakes

        o   Boeden Greenley, Lisbon

        o   Tyler Cruchet, Central Cass

        o   Kade McKinnon, Central Cass

        o   Carsen Mertz, Harvey-Wells County

        o   Markus Kingzett, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

        o   Jake Swanson, Hillsboro-Central Valley

        o   Michael Clifton, Carrington

        o   Josh Yon, Thompson

        o   Jake Starcevic, Thompson

        o   Josh Will, Bishop Ryan

        o   Cam Bailey, Nedrose

        o   Chance Mickelson, Des Lacs-Burlington

        o   Hank Bodin, Velva-Garrison

        o   Coy Okeson, Bishop Ryan

        o   Brenden Hedges, Des Lacs-Burlington

        o   Adin Jungers, Hazen

        o   Carson Massey, Bowman County

        o   Tayton Vondra, Beulah

        o   Holden Duffield, Bowman County

        o   Joey Dessir, Shiloh Christian

        o   Grant Kees, Bowman County