11B All-State Football Teams Announced

DEVILS LAKE – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) officially released the 11B Football All-State teams Tuesday morning. Here are the official winners.

Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year:

- Madden Thorson, Harvey-Wells County

Coach of the Year:

- Nick Walker, Bowman County

First team offense:

- QB:

o Quaid Lardy, Bowman County

o Isaac Friese, Harvey-Wells County

o Max McQuillan, Kindred

- RB:

o Owen Wiersma, Central Cass

o Caleb Rist, Des Lacs-Burlington

o Jace Leshuk, Hillsboro-Central County

o Carter Tetrault, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

- WR:

o Jake Deutsch, Central Cass

o Madden Thorson, Harvey-Wells County

o Clay Heimer, Bowman County

- OL:

o Armani Smith, Beulah

o Jack Packer, Kindred

o Barrett Willison, Hillsboro-Central Valley

o Kaden Chadwick, Velva-Garrison

First team defense:

- DL:

o Caleb Olson, Lisbon

o Jack Romfo, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

o Mitch Heinart, Nedrose

o Mace Stuber, Bowman County

- LB:

o Trey Heinrich, Kindred

o Jack Paulsrud, Hillsboro-Central Valley

o Esgar Rios, Grafton

o Trapper Skalsky, Beulah

- DB:

o Parker Gallagher, Hillsboro-Central Valley

o Michael Fagerland, Shiloh Christian

o Zach Hendrickson, Bishop Ryan

Second team:

o Dean Vetter, Linton/HMB

o Riley Sunram, Kindred

o Avery McFarland, Sargent County

o David Schmitz, Oakes

o Boeden Greenley, Lisbon

o Tyler Cruchet, Central Cass

o Kade McKinnon, Central Cass

o Carsen Mertz, Harvey-Wells County

o Markus Kingzett, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

o Jake Swanson, Hillsboro-Central Valley

o Michael Clifton, Carrington

o Josh Yon, Thompson

o Jake Starcevic, Thompson

o Josh Will, Bishop Ryan

o Cam Bailey, Nedrose

o Chance Mickelson, Des Lacs-Burlington

o Hank Bodin, Velva-Garrison

o Coy Okeson, Bishop Ryan

o Brenden Hedges, Des Lacs-Burlington

o Adin Jungers, Hazen

o Carson Massey, Bowman County

o Tayton Vondra, Beulah

o Holden Duffield, Bowman County

o Joey Dessir, Shiloh Christian

o Grant Kees, Bowman County