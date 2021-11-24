11A All-State Football Teams Announced

DEVILS LAKE – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) officially released the 11A All-State Football teams Wednesday morning. Here are the winners.

Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year:

- Blake Schafer, Wahpeton

- Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s

Coach of the Year:

- Adam Roland, Fargo North

First team offense:

- QB:

o Blake Schafer, Wahpeton

o Nick Schumacher, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Daniel Boutain, Fargo North

- RB:

o Isaac Felchle, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Mason Lockwood, Fargo North

- WR:

o Nate Fedorchak, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Caden Kappes, Wahpeton

o Preston Kroeber, Jamestown

- OL:

o Jack Weikum, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Alex Wegner, Fargo North

o Thomas Allmer, Jamestown

o Dayton Allery, Turtle Mountain

o Tyler Christianson, Fargo South

First team defense:

- DL:

o Nick Windsor, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Jacob Johnson, Fargo North

o Devin Beach, Jamestown

- LB:

o Luke Mavity, Dickinson

o Zack Thomasson, Fargo South

o Paine Parks, Grand Forks Red River

o Colton Mewes, Jamestown

- DB:

o Troy Berg, Dickinson

o Adam Kallenbach, Jamestown

o Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City

o Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Beau Arenstein, Wahpeton

Second team:

o Sam Stillings, Dickinson

o Bennett Carlson, Dickinson

o Landon Gerving, Bismarck St. Mary’s

o Jackson Walters, Jamestown

o Ethan Gall, Jamestown

o Jason Hogue, Watford City

o Sam Strandell, Grand Forks Central

o Drew Hofstad, Devils Lake

o Ben Heilman, Devils Lake

o Kolby Jones, Fargo South

o Peder Haugo, Fargo North

o Nathaniel Fritel, Fargo North

o Garrin Sattler, Grand Forks Red River

o Broden Muske, Valley City