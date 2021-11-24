11A All-State Football Teams Announced

John B. Crane
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) officially released the 11A All-State Football teams Wednesday morning. Here are the winners.

Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year:

        -       Blake Schafer, Wahpeton

        -       Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s

Coach of the Year:

        -       Adam Roland, Fargo North

First team offense:

- QB:

        o   Blake Schafer, Wahpeton

        o   Nick Schumacher, Bismarck St. Mary’s

        o   Daniel Boutain, Fargo North

- RB:

        o   Isaac Felchle, Bismarck St. Mary’s

        o   Mason Lockwood, Fargo North

- WR:

        o   Nate Fedorchak, Bismarck St. Mary’s

        o   Caden Kappes, Wahpeton

        o   Preston Kroeber, Jamestown

- OL:

        o   Jack Weikum, Bismarck St. Mary’s

        o   Alex Wegner, Fargo North

        o   Thomas Allmer, Jamestown

        o   Dayton Allery, Turtle Mountain

        o   Tyler Christianson, Fargo South

First team defense:

- DL:

        o   Nick Windsor, Bismarck St. Mary’s

        o   Jacob Johnson, Fargo North

        o   Devin Beach, Jamestown

- LB:

        o   Luke Mavity, Dickinson

        o   Zack Thomasson, Fargo South

        o   Paine Parks, Grand Forks Red River

        o   Colton Mewes, Jamestown

- DB:

        o   Troy Berg, Dickinson

        o   Adam Kallenbach, Jamestown

        o   Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City

        o   Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s

        o   Beau Arenstein, Wahpeton

Second team:

        o   Sam Stillings, Dickinson

        o   Bennett Carlson, Dickinson

        o   Landon Gerving, Bismarck St. Mary’s

        o   Jackson Walters, Jamestown

        o   Ethan Gall, Jamestown

        o   Jason Hogue, Watford City

        o   Sam Strandell, Grand Forks Central

        o   Drew Hofstad, Devils Lake

        o   Ben Heilman, Devils Lake

        o   Kolby Jones, Fargo South

        o   Peder Haugo, Fargo North

        o   Nathaniel Fritel, Fargo North

        o   Garrin Sattler, Grand Forks Red River

        o   Broden Muske, Valley City