Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (11/19-11/21)

DEVILS LAKE – Both the Royals and Lady Royals took part in more weekend action as the pair played two games apiece. Here is how both teams fared in each of their two games.

MEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. United Tribes Technical College (11/20)

Final score: 91-71 Lake Region State

- 35-36: 71

- 38-53: 91

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Clarence Daniels (26)

- Rebounds: Clarence Daniels (9)

- Assists: Anthony Davis (3)

- Steals: James Sommer (3)

- Blocks: Ethan Damerum (3)

- Three-pointers: Anthony Davis (1-3), Carson Henningsgard (1-3), Clarence Daniels (1-2), D’Sean Larkins (1-1), Djordje Mitrovic (1-1)

- Free-throws: Clarence Daniels (7-8)

UTTC Leaders:

- Points: DK Middleton (14)

- Rebounds: Luke Wells Jr. (7)

- Assists: DK Middleton, Luke Wells Jr., Steven Fisher Jr. (2 each)

- Steals: Famous Lefthand, Sylvester Union, DK Middleton, Luke Wells Jr., Khalil Grant, Steven Fisher Jr. (1 each)

- Blocks: None

- Three-pointers: Jayce Archambault (2-4)

- Free-throws: Famous Lefthand (2-2), Sylvester Union (2-2), Luke Wells Jr. (2-2), Tristin Davis (2-2)

At a glance:

In what amounted to a rout as the minutes lingered into the latter portion of the match, the Royals outpaced United Tribes Technical College on both sides of the floor. Five Royals (Sommer, Davis, Henningsgard, Daniels, and Larkins) tallied double-digit points (14, 18, 10, 26 and 12, respectively), and four of those five were in the starting lineup (Larkins came off of the bench).

Lake Region State vs. Dakota College at Bottineau (11/21)

Final score: 83-59 Lake Region State

- 32-27: 59

- 37-46: 83

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Ben Hoverson (16)

- Rebounds: Clarence Daniels (12)

- Assists: Anthony Davis (4)

- Steals: Anthony Davis, James Sommer, Clarence Daniels, D'Sean Larkins (2 each)

- Blocks: Carson Henningsgard, Clarence Daniels, Ethan Damerum (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Ben Hoverson (3-5)

- Free-throws: D'Sean Larkins (3-5)

DCB Leaders:

- Points: Deron McDaniel (30)

- Rebounds: Marcell Drone (8)

- Assists: Loukas Triantis (2)

- Steals: Marcell Drone, Loukas Triantis, Deron McDaniel, Warren Walker (1 each)

- Blocks: Marcell Drone, Akok Aguer, Deron McDaniel (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Deron McDaniel (5-11)

- Free-throws: Deron McDaniel (3-4)

At a glance:

The Royals collectively went 32-63 on the floor for a combined 50.8 Field Goal Percentage (FG%). The Royals will next battle Western Wyoming Community College on Nov. 26 in the Foss Motor Thanksgiving Classic.

WOMEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. United Tribes Technical College (11/20)

Final score: 68-60 Lake Region State

- 10-09-18-23: 60

- 18-20-12-18: 68

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Tiziana Huici (22)

- Rebounds: Pilar Ortiz (11)

- Assists: Tiziana Huici (6)

- Steals: Tiziana Huici (5)

- Blocks: Iara Navarro (4)

- Three-pointers: Josie Brodina (2-6)

- Free-throws: Tiziana Huici (10-11)

UTTC Leaders:

- Points: Tyleigh Brady (22)

- Rebounds: Kelanna McClain, Tyleigh Brady (9 each)

- Assists: Kelanna McClain, Sandie Friday (3 each)

- Steals: Sandie Friday (4)

- Blocks: Amaya Ramsey, Sandie Friday, Chalissa Kipp (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Tyleigh Brady (4-9)

- Free-throws: Kelanna McClain (4-6)

At a glance:

Going a collective 2-13 from beyond the arc will not usually get the job done, but no matter. Huici’s 22-point performance is her third game where she has tallied 20 points or more (24 on Nov. 5 @ Dawson Community College and 28 on Nov. 15 @ North Dakota State College of Science).

Lake Region State vs. Williston State College (11/21)

Final score: 73-55 Lake Region State

- 15-10-17-13: 55

- 20-16-15-22: 73

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Josie Brodina (17)

- Rebounds: Matisyn Moses (6)

- Assists: Tiziana Huici, Marta Lopez (4 each)

- Steals: Marta Lopez (4)

- Blocks: None

- Three-pointers: Josie Brodina (5-10)

- Free-throws: Josie Flaten (3-4)

WSC Leaders:

- Points: Keeley Tini (17)

- Rebounds: Keeley Tini (8)

- Assists: Brooklyn Douglas (2)

- Steals: Keeley Tini (2)

- Blocks: Hayley MacDonald (1)

- Three-pointers: Keeley Tini (2-4)

- Free-throws: Hayley MacDonald (2-2), Jillian Litwiller (2-6), Brooklyn Douglas (2-2), Halle Burdick (2-2)

At a glance:

A nine-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter was quickly built upon by Josie Brodina, who made two treys with less than five minutes to go to put the Tetons in the grave officially. The Lady Royals will next take on Casper College in the Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 26.