9B All-State Football Teams Announced
DEVILS LAKE – Although the football season has since come and gone, more awards keep on trickling in. The 9B All-State Football teams were officially released Monday morning by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA). Here are the official winners.
Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year:
- Chris Jenner, Surrey
Coach of the Year:
- Andy DelaBarre, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
First team offense:
- QB:
o Corban Potts, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
o Tucker Schneider, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter
o Jace Friesz, Grant County
- OL:
o Demetrius Avila, Cavalier
o Jayton Slater, St. John
o AJ Heins, New Salem-Almont
- RB:
o Brady Lettenmaier, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
o Chris Jenner, Surrey
- TE:
o Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
- WR:
o Landon Carter, Cavalier
o Dylan Rud, New Salem-Almont
o Jace Nelson, Ray/Powers Lake
First team defense:
- DL:
o Tate Jerdee, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood
o Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
o Ayden Amundson, Surrey
- LB:
o Garrett Hebl, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
o Trevor Hinkle, Cavalier
o Garrett Haakenson, Nelson County
o Trasen Pollman, Bottineau
o Wyatt Caraballo, Divide County
- DB:
o Seth Wolf, South Border
Second team:
o Cruz Hernandez, Hankinson
o Evan Richman, Enderlin/Maple Valley
o Charlie Bowman, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
o Jacob Steele, Cavalier
o Brysen Cleem, Cavalier
o Kelby Azure, Hatton/Northwood
o Ethan Bergstrom, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
o Nick Berglund, New Rockford-Sheyenne
o Dalen Leftbear, Four Winds
o Ross Thompson, Nelson County
o Micale Costa, Bottineau
o Jacob Shriver, Bottineau
o Caden Belgarde, St. John
o Trenton Erbele, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter
o Tyler Wolding, New Salem-Almont
o Weston Kuhn, New Salem-Almont
o James Schumacher, South Border
o Conner Andress, Hettinger
o Zack Jalbert, Mott-Regent/New England
o Nathan Kaufman, Mott-Regent/New England
o Cale Ibach, Lewis & Clark
o Patrick Simons, Lewis & Clark
o Brandon Alvarez, Surrey
o Lane Caraballo, Divide County
o Easton Eriksmoen, Divide County
o Tyson Enget, Ray/Powers Lake