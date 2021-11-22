9B All-State Football Teams Announced

DEVILS LAKE – Although the football season has since come and gone, more awards keep on trickling in. The 9B All-State Football teams were officially released Monday morning by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA). Here are the official winners.

Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year:

- Chris Jenner, Surrey

Coach of the Year:

- Andy DelaBarre, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

First team offense:

- QB:

o Corban Potts, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

o Tucker Schneider, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter

o Jace Friesz, Grant County

- OL:

o Demetrius Avila, Cavalier

o Jayton Slater, St. John

o AJ Heins, New Salem-Almont

- RB:

o Brady Lettenmaier, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

o Chris Jenner, Surrey

- TE:

o Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

- WR:

o Landon Carter, Cavalier

o Dylan Rud, New Salem-Almont

o Jace Nelson, Ray/Powers Lake

First team defense:

- DL:

o Tate Jerdee, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood

o Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

o Ayden Amundson, Surrey

- LB:

o Garrett Hebl, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

o Trevor Hinkle, Cavalier

o Garrett Haakenson, Nelson County

o Trasen Pollman, Bottineau

o Wyatt Caraballo, Divide County

- DB:

o Seth Wolf, South Border

Second team:

o Cruz Hernandez, Hankinson

o Evan Richman, Enderlin/Maple Valley

o Charlie Bowman, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

o Jacob Steele, Cavalier

o Brysen Cleem, Cavalier

o Kelby Azure, Hatton/Northwood

o Ethan Bergstrom, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

o Nick Berglund, New Rockford-Sheyenne

o Dalen Leftbear, Four Winds

o Ross Thompson, Nelson County

o Micale Costa, Bottineau

o Jacob Shriver, Bottineau

o Caden Belgarde, St. John

o Trenton Erbele, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter

o Tyler Wolding, New Salem-Almont

o Weston Kuhn, New Salem-Almont

o James Schumacher, South Border

o Conner Andress, Hettinger

o Zack Jalbert, Mott-Regent/New England

o Nathan Kaufman, Mott-Regent/New England

o Cale Ibach, Lewis & Clark

o Patrick Simons, Lewis & Clark

o Brandon Alvarez, Surrey

o Lane Caraballo, Divide County

o Easton Eriksmoen, Divide County

o Tyson Enget, Ray/Powers Lake