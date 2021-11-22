9B All-State Football Teams Announced

John B. Crane
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE – Although the football season has since come and gone, more awards keep on trickling in. The 9B All-State Football teams were officially released Monday morning by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA). Here are the official winners.

Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year:

        -       Chris Jenner, Surrey

Coach of the Year:

        -       Andy DelaBarre, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

First team offense:

- QB:

        o   Corban Potts, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

        o   Tucker Schneider, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter

        o   Jace Friesz, Grant County

- OL:

        o   Demetrius Avila, Cavalier

        o   Jayton Slater, St. John

        o   AJ Heins, New Salem-Almont

- RB:

        o   Brady Lettenmaier, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

        o   Chris Jenner, Surrey

- TE:

        o   Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

- WR:

        o   Landon Carter, Cavalier

        o   Dylan Rud, New Salem-Almont

        o   Jace Nelson, Ray/Powers Lake

First team defense:

- DL:

        o   Tate Jerdee, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood

        o   Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

        o   Ayden Amundson, Surrey

- LB:

        o   Garrett Hebl, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

        o   Trevor Hinkle, Cavalier

        o   Garrett Haakenson, Nelson County

        o   Trasen Pollman, Bottineau

        o   Wyatt Caraballo, Divide County

- DB:

        o   Seth Wolf, South Border

Second team:

        o   Cruz Hernandez, Hankinson

        o   Evan Richman, Enderlin/Maple Valley

        o   Charlie Bowman, LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

        o   Jacob Steele, Cavalier

        o   Brysen Cleem, Cavalier

        o   Kelby Azure, Hatton/Northwood

        o   Ethan Bergstrom, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

        o   Nick Berglund, New Rockford-Sheyenne

        o   Dalen Leftbear, Four Winds

        o   Ross Thompson, Nelson County

        o   Micale Costa, Bottineau

        o   Jacob Shriver, Bottineau

        o   Caden Belgarde, St. John

        o   Trenton Erbele, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter

        o   Tyler Wolding, New Salem-Almont

        o   Weston Kuhn, New Salem-Almont

        o   James Schumacher, South Border

        o   Conner Andress, Hettinger

        o   Zack Jalbert, Mott-Regent/New England

        o   Nathan Kaufman, Mott-Regent/New England

        o   Cale Ibach, Lewis & Clark

        o   Patrick Simons, Lewis & Clark

        o   Brandon Alvarez, Surrey

        o   Lane Caraballo, Divide County

        o   Easton Eriksmoen, Divide County

        o   Tyson Enget, Ray/Powers Lake