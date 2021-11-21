2021 Class B All-Tournament, NDHSCA Awards Announced

BISMARCK – Upon the conclusion of the 2021 NDHSAA Class B Volleyball State Tournament (where Linton/HMB swept Northern Cass, 3-0, to win the State Championship), the Class B All-Tournament teams were officially announced. All-Tournament teams are voted on exclusively by coaches. Two Langdon/Edmore/Munich players made the cut. The 2021 North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) Awards were additionally announced. NDHSCA Awards are officially voted on by NDHSCA members.

Here are the official awards.

All-Tournament, Class B:

- Ava Jahner, Dickinson Trinity (Sophomore)

- Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare (Junior)

- Kate Zimmer, Kenmare (Junior)

- Morgan Freije, Langdon/Edmore/Munich (Senior)

- Jalynn Swanson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich (Sophomore)

- JayCee Richter, Linton/HMB (Senior)

- ShayLee Bosch, Linton/HMB (Junior)

- Teegan Scherr, Linton/HMB (Senior)

- Gracie Schumacher, Linton/HMB (Junior)

- Callie Hase, Linton/HMB (Senior)

- Josie Jensen, Northern Cass (Sophomore)

- Halle Crockett, Northern Cass (Junior)

- Emma Lucas, Northern Cass (Senior)

- Mya Krogstad, Thompson (Senior)

- Libby Koerber, Thompson (Senior)

NDHSCA Awards, Class B:

- 2021 NDHSCA Class B Volleyball Senior Athlete of the Year:

o JayCee Richter, Linton/HMB (Senior)

- 2021 NDHSCA Class B Volleyball Coach of the Year:

o Jaime Richter, Linton/HMB