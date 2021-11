Class A All-EDC Football Team Announced

DEVILS LAKE – The 2021 Class A All-Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) team was announced Monday. Four Devils Lake players made the list, while one additionally was nominated for EDC Senior Athlete of the Year.

Here is the award breakdown by school.

EDC Senior Athlete of the Year:

- Blake Schafer, Wahpeton

EDC Senior Athlete of the Year Nominees:

- Daniel Boutain, Fargo North

- Benjamin Heilman, Devils Lake

- Blake Schafer, Wahpeton

- Sam Strandell, Grand Forks Central

EDC Coach of the Year:

- Adam Roland, Fargo North

Fargo North:

- Daniel Boutain, QB/DB (Senior)

- Nathaniel Fritel, WR/DB (Senior)

- Peder Haugo, RB/LB (Sophomore)

- Jacob Johnson, OL/DL (Senior)

- Mason Lockwood, RB/LB (Senior)

- Carson Shultis, WR/DB (Senior)

- Alex Wegner, OL/DL (Senior)

Fargo South:

- Landon Docken, K/P (Junior)

- Tyler Christianson, OL/DL (Junior)

- Zachary Thomasson, TE/LB (Junior)

- Kolby Jones, RB/LB (Senior)

- Jackson Korbel, WR/DB (Senior)

- Christian Skiple, OL/DL (Senior)

Wahpeton:

- Beau Arenstein, RB/DB (Junior)

- Caden Kappes, WR/DB (Junior)

- Hunter Owens, RB/LB (Senior)

- Blake Schafer, QB/DB (Senior)

- Tori Uhlich, WR/LB (Senior)

Devils Lake:

- Samuel Enget, TE/LB (Junior)

- Benjamin Heilman, QB/LB (Senior)

- Drew Hofstad, WR/DB (Sophomore)

- Caleb Schneider, WR/DB (Senior)

Grand Forks Red River:

- Logan Arason, TE/LB (Junior)

- Paine Parks, WR/LB (Senior)

- Garrin Sattler, RB/LB (Senior)

Valley City:

- Gavin Gerhardt, QB/DB (Junior)

- Broden Muske, OL/TE/LB (Junior)

Grand Forks Central:

- Sam Strandell, WR/DB (Senior)