Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (11/16)

DEVILS LAKE – Another day means another contest for both Lake Region State Basketball teams. Here is how the pair faired in their most recent outing on the court.

MEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. Northland Community & Technical College

Final score: 77-43 Lake Region State

- 18-25: 43

- 48-29: 77

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: James Sommer (18)

- Rebounds: Ben Hoverson (7)

- Assists: Carson Henningsgard, Ethan Damerum (4 each)

- Steals: Anthony Davis (4)

- Blocks: Djordje Mitrovic (4)

- Three-pointers: Djordje Mitrovic (2-4)

- Free-throws: D’Sean Larkins (4-6)

NC&TC Leaders:

- Points: Zack Meyer (17)

- Rebounds: Zack Meyer (7)

- Assists: Quincy Leday (3)

- Steals: Quincy Leday, Ashawn Philips, Zack Meyer (1 each)

- Blocks: A.J. Jennings (1)

- Three-pointers: Zack Meyer (3-6)

- Free-throws: Ryan England (2-2), Tabious Dekle (2-2)

At a glance:

A +30-point differential in the first half was all the Royals needed on the evening as they went on to win by a 34-point margin of victory, their largest on the young season (their previous season-high was their 13-point win in their 91-78 victory over Miles Community College on Nov. 12). The Royals will next take to the road to face off against United Tribes Technical College on Nov. 20.

WOMEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. Northland Community & Technical College

Final score: 73-65 Dawson Community College

- 11-13-25-15: 64

- 19-16-16-06: 57

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Josie Brodina (15)

- Rebounds: Marta Lopez (7)

- Assists: Marta Lopez (9)

- Steals: Tiziana Huici (3)

- Blocks: Iara Navarro (3)

- Three-pointers: Josie Brodina (3-4)

- Free-throws: Tiziana Huici (2-2)

NC&TC Leaders:

- Points: Keylee Dahl (19)

- Rebounds: Jackie Lynn Taflin (12)

- Assists: Jackie Lynn Taflin (6)

- Steals: Macy Skyberg (3)

- Blocks: Jackie Lynn Taflin (1)

- Three-pointers: Chloe Kuznia (2-5), Vivian Coan (2-2)

- Free-throws: Kasey Stegman (7-9)

At a glance:

While there is balance on the Lady Royal side of the court, there has not yet been a resurgence of enough firepower to make it count. Even still, there is depth to be considered – Marta Lopez came close to logging a triple-double on the evening for Lake Region State (9 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds). For the Lady Royals, it is about finding that next jolt of life. They will look to discover that spark on Nov. 20 when they play United Tribes Technical College.