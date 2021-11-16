Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (11/15)

DEVILS LAKE – The Lake Region State Lady Royals took to the court for the first time in eight days after their Saturday contest against Bismarck State College was postponed due to weather. The Monday battle marked their return to action and the beginning of the Colden Hutton era. Hutton recently took over women’s basketball head coaching duties after Danny Mertens was placed on leave. So, how did the Lady Royals do during the inaugural match? Let’s see, shall we?

WOMEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ North Dakota State College of Science (11/15)

Final score: 96-51 North Dakota State College of Science (11/15)

- 07-16-11-17: 51

- 27-27-22-20: 96

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Tiziana Huici (28)

- Rebounds: Marta Lopez (6)

- Assists: Marta Lopez, Iara Navarro, Pilar Ortiz (2 each)

- Steals: Matisyn Moses, Grace Scherr, Pilar Ortiz (1 each)

- Blocks: None

- Three-pointers: Tiziana Huici (4-7)

- Free-throws: Tiziana Huici (4-5)

NDSCS Leaders:

- Points: Ivane Tensaie (33)

- Rebounds: Maile Hunt (8)

- Assists: A’Iyana Jones (10)

- Steals: A’Iyana Jones (3)

- Blocks: Laurie Cren (2)

- Three-pointers: Ivane Tensaie (9-13)

- Free-throws: Brooke Peters (2-2), Arthel Massaquoi (2-7)

At a glance:

Captain Obvious time. Huici had a big game for the Lady Royals. Her 28 points are currently a season-high (yes, it is still early). However, basketball is a team sport, and while Huici individually performed, the team could not reinforce her consistently enough as the team collectively went 10-36 on the floor outside of her. A 28% Field Goal Percentage (FG%) generally does not win you many games. The Lady Royals will next host Northland Community & Technical College at Devils Lake Sports Center on Nov. 16.