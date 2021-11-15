Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (11/12-11/14)

DEVILS LAKE – Another weekend of Lake Region State basketball did not go without a little bit of behind-the-scenes plot twists. With Danny Mertens currently on leave, Colden Hutton will transition from his assistant role on the men’s basketball side and take over the head coaching duties for the Lady Royals.

After their Saturday game against Bismarck State College was postponed due to weather, the Lady Royals will look toward their Monday date against North Dakota State College of Science. The Royals, meanwhile, took part in two games over the weekend. Here is how they fared in each match.

MEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Miles Community College (11/12)

Final score: 91-78 Lake Region State

- 51-40: 91

- 38-40: 78

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Anthony Davis, Clarence Daniels (18 each)

- Rebounds: Clarence Daniels (13)

- Assists: Anthony Davis (6)

- Steals: Anthony Davis, Carson Henningsgard, Michael Widmer, Noah Fredrickson, Ethan Damerum (1 each)

- Blocks: Ethan Damerum (1)

- Three-pointers: Carson Henningsgard (3-3)

- Free-throws: D’Sean Larkins (10-14)

MCC Leaders:

- Points: Tvon Jones (17)

- Rebounds: Blessing Adesipe (9)

- Assists: Eli Habighorst (9)

- Steals: Zack Baker (2)

- Blocks: Paul Gakmar (1)

- Three-pointers: Tvon Jones (2-5)

- Free-throws: Tvon Jones (5-7)

At a glance:

21 turnovers are nothing to ignore, but the Royals scored 90+ points for the first time this season, even with the ball-handling miscues. Five LRSC players scored in the double-digits, including Daniels, who picked up his third double-double of the year (18 points, 13 rebounds).

Lake Region State @ Dawson Community College (11/13)

Final score: 80-75 Dawson Community College

- 39-36: 75

- 34-46: 80

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Clarence Daniels (22)

- Rebounds: Clarence Daniels (12)

- Assists: James Sommer (6)

- Steals: Carson Henningsgard (3)

- Blocks: Clarence Daniels (1)

- Three-pointers: James Sommer (3-3)

- Free-throws: James Sommer (4-4)

DCC Leaders:

- Points: Reggie Martin (15)

- Rebounds: Jajuan Tot (5)

- Assists: Jajuan Tot, Kose Egbule (5 each)

- Steals: DeAngelo Horn (3)

- Blocks: Riley Spoonhunter, Cordell Stinson, Lieb Yat (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Reggie Martin (3-6), Jalen Tot (3-6)

- Free-throws: DeAngelo Horn (5-7)

At a glance:

The turnover woes plagued the Royals this time around as their 19 turnovers canceled out the team’s collective 53.4 Field Goal Percentage (31-58). Dawson Community College scored 18 points off of those turnovers. Daniels picked up double-double No. 4 in the contest (22 points, 12 rebounds). The Royals will next head home to face off against Northland Community & Technical College on Nov. 16 at Devils Lake Sportscenter.