Lake Region State AD, WBB head coach placed on leave

DEVILS LAKE – Lake Region State athletic director and head women’s basketball coach Danny Mertens was recently placed on leave, effective Oct. 29.

The leave is currently pending a review of information. Jared Marshall, the current men’s basketball coach for Lake Region State, will act as athletic director. Men’s basketball assistant coach Colden Hutton will serve as women’s basketball coach.

Mertens is currently in his eighth season as head coach of the Lady Royals and 17th overall with the Royals Athletic Department. The Lady Royals are currently 2-2 heading into their Nov. 13 contest against Bismarck State College.