9B - Region 3 Football Awards Announced

John B. Crane
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE – An offseason for 9B – Region 3 football teams is in full swing. However, an offseason does not mean awards cannot be given out. Here are the official awards for 9B - Region 3 Football. 

Regular Season Champion: 

-      Nelson County 

Senior Athlete of the Year: 

-      Garrett Haakenson, Nelson County 

Coach of the Year:

-      Beau Snyder, Nelson County 

2021 All-Region Players: 

Nelson County: 

-      Garrett Haakenson (Senior) 

-      Ross Thompson (Sophomore) 

-      Zachary Gibson (Sophomore) 

-      Collin Zacha (Sophomore) 

-      Holden Lenz (Junior) 

-      Cade Stein (Senior) 

New Rockford-Sheyenne: 

-      Nick Berglund (Senior) 

-      Kaden Jensen (Senior) 

-      Koby Duda (Senior) 

-      Hayden Meier (Junior) 

-      Hunter Jacobson (Senior) 

Four Winds: 

-      Dalen Leftbear (Sophomore) 

-      Deng Deng (Sophomore) 

-      Jayden Yankton (Senior) 

-      Kelson Keja (Junior) 

North Star: 

-      Austin Oakland (Senior) 

-      Reuben Clay (Sophomore) 

-      Dane Hagler (Sophomore) 

Benson County: 

- Logan Maddock (Sophomore) 

- Noah Hennington (Senior) 

All-Region Honorable Mention: 

Nelson County: 

- Garrett Syverson (Senior) 

- Calahan Forde (Senior) 

New Rockford-Sheyenne: 

- Connor Knatterud (Sophomore) 

- DJ Mudgett (Sophomore)

Four Winds: 

- Kylon Keja (Sophomore) 

- Kaston White (Senior) 

North Star: 

- Bryce Prouty (Junior)

- Parker Simon (Sophomore) 

Benson County: 

- Aden Jensen (Senior) 

- Macyn Olson (Sophomore) 