9B - Region 3 Football Awards Announced
DEVILS LAKE – An offseason for 9B – Region 3 football teams is in full swing. However, an offseason does not mean awards cannot be given out. Here are the official awards for 9B - Region 3 Football.
Regular Season Champion:
- Nelson County
Senior Athlete of the Year:
- Garrett Haakenson, Nelson County
Coach of the Year:
- Beau Snyder, Nelson County
2021 All-Region Players:
Nelson County:
- Garrett Haakenson (Senior)
- Ross Thompson (Sophomore)
- Zachary Gibson (Sophomore)
- Collin Zacha (Sophomore)
- Holden Lenz (Junior)
- Cade Stein (Senior)
New Rockford-Sheyenne:
- Nick Berglund (Senior)
- Kaden Jensen (Senior)
- Koby Duda (Senior)
- Hayden Meier (Junior)
- Hunter Jacobson (Senior)
Four Winds:
- Dalen Leftbear (Sophomore)
- Deng Deng (Sophomore)
- Jayden Yankton (Senior)
- Kelson Keja (Junior)
North Star:
- Austin Oakland (Senior)
- Reuben Clay (Sophomore)
- Dane Hagler (Sophomore)
Benson County:
- Logan Maddock (Sophomore)
- Noah Hennington (Senior)
All-Region Honorable Mention:
Nelson County:
- Garrett Syverson (Senior)
- Calahan Forde (Senior)
New Rockford-Sheyenne:
- Connor Knatterud (Sophomore)
- DJ Mudgett (Sophomore)
Four Winds:
- Kylon Keja (Sophomore)
- Kaston White (Senior)
North Star:
- Bryce Prouty (Junior)
- Parker Simon (Sophomore)
Benson County:
- Aden Jensen (Senior)
- Macyn Olson (Sophomore)