9B - Region 3 Football Awards Announced

DEVILS LAKE – An offseason for 9B – Region 3 football teams is in full swing. However, an offseason does not mean awards cannot be given out. Here are the official awards for 9B - Region 3 Football.

Regular Season Champion:

- Nelson County

Senior Athlete of the Year:

- Garrett Haakenson, Nelson County

Coach of the Year:

- Beau Snyder, Nelson County

2021 All-Region Players:

Nelson County:

- Garrett Haakenson (Senior)

- Ross Thompson (Sophomore)

- Zachary Gibson (Sophomore)

- Collin Zacha (Sophomore)

- Holden Lenz (Junior)

- Cade Stein (Senior)

New Rockford-Sheyenne:

- Nick Berglund (Senior)

- Kaden Jensen (Senior)

- Koby Duda (Senior)

- Hayden Meier (Junior)

- Hunter Jacobson (Senior)

Four Winds:

- Dalen Leftbear (Sophomore)

- Deng Deng (Sophomore)

- Jayden Yankton (Senior)

- Kelson Keja (Junior)

North Star:

- Austin Oakland (Senior)

- Reuben Clay (Sophomore)

- Dane Hagler (Sophomore)

Benson County:

- Logan Maddock (Sophomore)

- Noah Hennington (Senior)

All-Region Honorable Mention:

Nelson County:

- Garrett Syverson (Senior)

- Calahan Forde (Senior)

New Rockford-Sheyenne:

- Connor Knatterud (Sophomore)

- DJ Mudgett (Sophomore)

Four Winds:

- Kylon Keja (Sophomore)

- Kaston White (Senior)

North Star:

- Bryce Prouty (Junior)

- Parker Simon (Sophomore)

Benson County:

- Aden Jensen (Senior)

- Macyn Olson (Sophomore)