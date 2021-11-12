2021 Region 4 Volleyball Awards Announced
DEVILS LAKE – There it is. The 2021 Class B – Region 4 Volleyball Tournament is officially in the books. Although the Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals came out of the bracket as the sole survivor and representative in the upcoming 2021 NDHSAA Class B Volleyball State Tournament, plenty of additional awards were announced upon the conclusion of the Region 4 Tournament Championship.
2021 Regular Season Champion:
- North Star
2021 All-Region 4 Team:
North Star:
- Danielle Hagler
- Gracie Miller
- Lindsey Nyhagen
Langdon/Edmore/Munich:
- Morgan Freije
- Jalynn Swanson
- Morgan Thielbar
Benson County:
- Desidy Schwanke
- McKenna Tofsrud
New Rockford-Sheyenne:
- Kelsie Belquist
- Mya Cudworth
- Kennedy Demester
Harvey/Wells County:
- Alexis Fike
- Kalyn Keller
Rolla:
- Carmen Elick
Nelson County:
- Paytan Lippert
Dunseith:
- Brailyn Davis
2021 Region 4 Volleyball Senior Athlete of the Year:
- Danielle Hagler, North Star
2021 Region 4 Volleyball Coach of the Year:
- Aubree Page, North Star