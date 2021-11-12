2021 Region 4 Volleyball Awards Announced

John B. Crane
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE – There it is. The 2021 Class B – Region 4 Volleyball Tournament is officially in the books. Although the Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals came out of the bracket as the sole survivor and representative in the upcoming 2021 NDHSAA Class B Volleyball State Tournament, plenty of additional awards were announced upon the conclusion of the Region 4 Tournament Championship. 

Morgan Thielbar (#2) hugs Gracie Miller (#6) during the 2021 Region 4 Volleyball Awards.

2021 Regular Season Champion: 

-      North Star 

2021 All-Region 4 Team: 

North Star: 

-      Danielle Hagler 

-      Gracie Miller 

-      Lindsey Nyhagen 

Langdon/Edmore/Munich: 

-      Morgan Freije

-      Jalynn Swanson 

-      Morgan Thielbar 

Benson County: 

-      Desidy Schwanke 

-      McKenna Tofsrud 

New Rockford-Sheyenne: 

-      Kelsie Belquist 

-      Mya Cudworth 

-      Kennedy Demester 

Harvey/Wells County: 

-      Alexis Fike 

-      Kalyn Keller 

Rolla: 

-      Carmen Elick 

Nelson County: 

-      Paytan Lippert 

Dunseith: 

-      Brailyn Davis 

2021 Region 4 Volleyball Senior Athlete of the Year: 

-      Danielle Hagler, North Star 

2021 Region 4 Volleyball Coach of the Year: 

-      Aubree Page, North Star 