2021 Region 4 Volleyball Awards Announced

DEVILS LAKE – There it is. The 2021 Class B – Region 4 Volleyball Tournament is officially in the books. Although the Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals came out of the bracket as the sole survivor and representative in the upcoming 2021 NDHSAA Class B Volleyball State Tournament, plenty of additional awards were announced upon the conclusion of the Region 4 Tournament Championship.

2021 Regular Season Champion:

- North Star

2021 All-Region 4 Team:

North Star:

- Danielle Hagler

- Gracie Miller

- Lindsey Nyhagen

Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

- Morgan Freije

- Jalynn Swanson

- Morgan Thielbar

Benson County:

- Desidy Schwanke

- McKenna Tofsrud

New Rockford-Sheyenne:

- Kelsie Belquist

- Mya Cudworth

- Kennedy Demester

Harvey/Wells County:

- Alexis Fike

- Kalyn Keller

Rolla:

- Carmen Elick

Nelson County:

- Paytan Lippert

Dunseith:

- Brailyn Davis

2021 Region 4 Volleyball Senior Athlete of the Year:

- Danielle Hagler, North Star

2021 Region 4 Volleyball Coach of the Year:

- Aubree Page, North Star