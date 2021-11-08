Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (11/5-11/7)

DEVILS LAKE – Almost nothing can signify early November basketball more than a tournament or two. Such was the case for the Lake Region State Royals Lady Royals over the weekend as both teams took part in their respective Mon-Dak Pre-Conference Tournament. So, how did the pair fare during the contests? Let’s find out.

MEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. Bismarck State College:

Final score: 74-63 Lake Region State (11/5)

- 29-34: 63

- 21-53: 74

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Clarence Daniels (18)

- Rebounds: Clarence Daniels (9)

- Assists: Carson Henningsgard, Ben Hoverson, Anthony Davis, James Sommer (3 each)

- Steals: James Sommer (3)

- Blocks: Ben Hoverson, Ethan Damerum, James Sommer, Djordje Mitrovic (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Noah Frederickson (3-6)

- Free-throws: James Sommer, Clarence Daniels (2-2 each)

BSC Leaders:

- Points: Jerrick Baines (17)

- Rebounds: Latrel Davis (7)

- Assists: Jerrick Baines (5)

- Steals: Seth Nelson (2)

- Blocks: Alex Huber (1)

- Three-pointers: Jerrick Baines (3-4)

- Free-throws: Latrel Davis (3-4)

At a glance:

An eight-point deficit during the first half for the Royals was quickly alleviated with a 53-point second half. During the contest, the Royals collectively went 31-57 from the field (54.4%) and 6-16 from beyond the arc (37.5%). 13 and 18 points from James Sommer and Clarence Daniels, respectively, also helped.

Lake Region State vs. North Dakota State College of Science:

Final score: 74-69 North Dakota State College of Science (11/6)

- 35-39: 74

- 28-41: 69

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Anthony Davis (28)

- Rebounds: D’Sean Larkins (6)

- Assists: James Sommer (5)

- Steals: D’Sean Larkins, Ethan Damerum (2 each)

- Blocks: None

- Three-pointers: Carson Henningsgard, Michael Widmer (1-1 each)

- Free-throws: Anthony Davis (6-7)

NDSCS Leaders:

- Points: Khari Broadway (18)

- Rebounds: Khari Broadway, Micah Swallow (7 each)

- Assists: Micah Swallow (8)

- Steals: Micah Swallow, Noah Christensen (2 each)

- Blocks: Micah Swallow, JaQuan Sanders-Smith, Dion Ford (1 each)

- Three-pointers: RaShaun Parker, Micah Swallow (2-6 and 2-3, respectively)

- Free-throws: Khari Broadway (10-10)

At a glance:

Going 2-18 from downtown does not typically get the job done, and Lake Region State figured that out Saturday evening. Getting out-rebounded (28 vs. 33) additionally tends to move the needle in the opposition’s favor, even if both teams are hitting close to the same mark as each other (both teams shot 47.2% from the field).

Lake Region State vs. Williston State:

Final score: 74-60 Lake Region State (11/7)

- 23-37: 60

- 37-37: 74

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Clarence Daniels (24)

- Rebounds: Clarence Daniels (13)

- Assists: James Sommer, Clarence Daniels, Ben Hoverson (4 each)

- Steals: Anthony Davis (3)

- Blocks: Clarence Daniels (2)

- Three-pointers: Carson Henningsgard (1-4), James Sommer (1-2), Clarence Daniels (1-1), Ben Hoverson (1-2), Djordje Mitrovic (1-1)

- Free-throws: Clarence Daniels (5-5)

WSC Leaders:

- Points: Clovis Gallon (25)

- Rebounds: Fares Kacem (7)

- Assists: Galdo Tutu, Josh Favors (4 each)

- Steals: Galdo Tutu (3)

- Blocks: Fares Kacem (2)

- Three-pointers: Clovis Gallon (2-3)

- Free-throws: Ezekiel Span (3-4), Clovis Gallon (3-4), Josh Favors (3-3)

At a glance:

Clarence Daniels did it all for the Royals during their Sunday matchup against Williston State. His double-double is now his second of the season (27 points and 10 rebounds on Nov. 1 vs. Jamestown JV).

WOMEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. Dawson Community College

Final score: 73-65 Dawson Community College (11/5)

- 20-17-18-18: 73

- 20-10-18-17: 65

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Tiziana Huici (24)

- Rebounds: Marta Lopez, Iara Navarro, Tiziana Huici (5 each)

- Assists: Marta Lopez, Laura Ribo (5 each)

- Steals: Laura Ribo (3)

- Blocks: Iara Navarro (3)

- Three-pointers: Laura Ribo (4-7)

- Free-throws: Matisyn Moses, Tiziana Huici (2-2 each)

DCC Leaders:

- Points: Brianna Bergum (16)

- Rebounds: Hailee Brandon (10)

- Assists: Samantha Jenkins (6)

- Steals: Brianna Bergum (3)

- Blocks: None

- Three-pointers: Samantha Jenkins, Sabira Ahayeva (2-5 and 2-3, respectively)

- Free-throws: Hailee Brandon (6-11)

At a glance:

Double-digit points from Hailee Brandon and Olivia Williams off of the bench (13 and 15, respectively) gave Dawson Community College enough of an edge to offset the team’s 15 total free-throw misses (16-31 overall). Tiziana Huici and Laura Ribo combined for 36 points off the Lady Royal bench (24 and 12, respectively).

Lake Region State vs. Dakota College at Bottineau:

Final score: 62-45 Dakota College at Bottineau (11/6)

- 14-23-13-12: 62

- 16- 8-15- 6: 45

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Tiziana Huici (17)

- Rebounds: Iara Navarro (7)

- Assists: Tiziana Huici (4)

- Steals: Tiziana Huici (6)

- Blocks: None

- Three-pointers: None

- Free-throws: Tiziana Huici (3-5)

DCB Leaders:

- Points: Maria Moore (24)

- Rebounds: Maria Moore (11)

- Assists: Alyssa St Pierre (7)

- Steals: Alexa St Pierre, Alyssa St Pierre, Jacie Hall, Koylynn Gulliford (1 each)

- Blocks: Alyssa St Pierre (2)

- Three-pointers: Maria Moore (6-14)

- Free-throws: Koylynn Gulliford (4-4)

At a glance:

Going 0-12 from downtown will take a team close to nowhere. This was the case Saturday evening as Dakota College of Bottineau only needed to go with a seven-player rotation to take care of business against the Lady Royals. The Lady Royals only made 27.9% of their shots on the floor (19-68).

Lake Region State vs. Miles Community College:

Final score: 65-48 Lake Region State (11/7)

LRSC Leaders: will be updated when available

- Points:

- Rebounds:

- Assists:

- Steals:

- Blocks:

- Three-pointers:

- Free-throws:

MCC Leaders: will be updated when available

- Points:

- Rebounds:

- Assists:

- Steals:

- Blocks:

- Three-pointers:

- Free-throws:

At a glance:

The Lady Royals turned their fortunes around to the point where they led by as many as 19 against Miles Community College.