Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (Class B Region 4 Tournament, Rd. 1)

DEVILS LAKE – the (#7) Nelson County Chargers and (#11) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians needed to stand out if the pair wished to move to the 2021 NDHSAA Class B – Region 4 Volleyball Tournament at Devils Lake High School on Nov. 8. To do so, the pair needed to overcome (#10) Rolette and (#6) Rolla, respectively. Here is how each team fared in their first-round postseason matchup Thursday evening.

B Volleyball – Region 4 Tournament, 1st Round:

(#7) Nelson County vs. (#10) Rolette

Final score: 3-1 (#7) Nelson County (11/4)

Set 1: 28-26 Rolette

Set 2: 25-23 Nelson County

Set 3: 25-19 Nelson County

Set 4: 25-18 Nelson County

Serving errors, miscommunication issues and passing problems plagued the Chargers through the first set-and-a-half against the Comets Thursday evening. Aces and a combination of just enough grit and determination, however, helped give the Chargers just enough juice to push past Rolette. “We knew it was go-time,” senior libero Paytan Lippert said. “It was all or nothing, and we had to lay it all out. We pushed hard to get so where we were. We knew that, so we used our experiences from the season to come back. We have had a lot of close calls.” The Chargers will face off in the quarterfinal against (#2) Langdon/Edmore/Munich on Nov. 8 in Devils Lake.

(#11) Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ (#6) Rolla

Final score: 3-0 (#6) Rolla (11/4)

With the loss, Four Winds/Minnewaukan concludes their season with a 1-20 record (0-9 in region play). Dating back to the shortened 2020-21 campaign, the Indians are 1-25. (#6) Rolla will move on to challenge (#3) New Rockford-Sheyenne on Nov. 8 in Devils Lake.