Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (11/1)

DEVILS LAKE – There it is. The regular season has come to an end. Every journey must come to an end, but a new one starts right up in its place. Now, it is about the postseason. Here is how each team did over their last regular-season match.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake @ Turtle Mountain (11-1)

Final score: 3-1 Devils Lake

Set 1: 26-24 Turtle Mountain

Set 2: 25-9 Devils Lake

Set 3: 25-13 Devils Lake

Set 4: 27-25 Devils Lake

Rachel Dahlen’s four blocks compiled during the match held more meaning than initially thought. The senior middle hitter has beaten the single-season block record with these four blocks (and her 101 solo blocks during the season). While the record might not illustrate as such, the Firebirds have pieces at their disposal. Dahlen is one of them.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

North Star @ Langdon/Edmore/Munich (11/1)

Final score: 3-1 North Star

Set 1: 26-24 North Star

Set 2: 25-15 North Star

Set 3: 25-17 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Set 4: 26-24 North Star

This match had everything. There was emotion. Lead changes were abundant. The crowd was invested. And, perhaps most importantly, there was a statement made. The statement, of course, was made by the Bearcats. They not only capped off an undefeated regular season campaign (excluding tournament play) but beat a formidable Langdon/Edmore/Munich team that had their number over the years. North Star’s most recent victory over the Cardinals before their win on Nov. 1 was Oct. 31, 2016 (3-1). “We knew we had to fight,” senior middle hitter Danielle Hagler said after the match. “We battled the whole time, and we knew they were not going to back down when we went up two sets right away. It was a battle the whole time, so I kept telling the girls to fight, and we were not backing down. We came out on top.”

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Nelson County (11/1)

Final score: 3-0 New Rockford-Sheyenne

The Rockets concluded the regular season as winners of their last three matches and four of their previous six. The Chargers, meanwhile, closed out their regular season as losers of each of their previous three matches, dating back to Oct. 19 against Rolla (they were swept, 3-0, in all three of their matches).

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ St. John (11/1)

Final score: 3-2 St. John

The Indians finished their regular season as losers of each of their last seven matches, dating back to Oct. 11 (3-0 vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne).