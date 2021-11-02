Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (11/1)

DEVILS LAKE – With winter slowly but surely revealing itself, a new sport has started to take shape. Yes, basketball is either here or right around the corner. But, while the local high schools have yet to take to the court, the local college in Lake Region State has. Here is how the men’s and women’s teams fared in their season-opener.

MEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State (1-0) vs. Jamestown JV (0-1)

Final score: 77-63 Lake Region State (11/1)

- 34-34: 63

- 34-43: 77

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Clarence Daniels (27)

- Rebounds: Clarence Daniels (10)

- Assists: Carson Henningsgard (6)

JSJV Leaders:

- Points: Jase Crockett (11)

- Rebounds: Anthony Conzemius (8)

- Assists: Jack Courneya (4)

At a glance:

Although the Royals went 2-14 from beyond the arc and missed nine free throws (21-30), a 42.2% Field Goal Percentage (FG%) eventually netted the Royals enough of a cushion to pull away during the second half. The Royals will next challenge Bismarck State College in the Mon-Dak Pre-Conference Tournament on Nov. 5.

WOMEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State (1-0) vs. Jamestown JV (0-1)

Final score: 61-60 Lake Region State (11/1)

- 16-16-4-24: 60

- 11-15-28-7: 61

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Marta Lopez (15)

- Rebounds: Marta Lopez (11)

- Assists: Marta Lopez (8)

JSJV Leaders:

- Points: Sarah Lenz (23)

- Rebounds: Hannah Hagel (8)

- Assists: Sara Bonn (5)

At a glance:

The Lady Royals were cruising. With less than five minutes to go in the contest, the Lady Royals led by as much as 10 points. However, a 24-7 fourth quarter in favor of Jamestown JV made it a closely contested contest that saw the Lady Royals sneak out with a win. The Lady Royals will next take on Dawson Community College in the Mon-Dak Pre-Conference Tournament on Nov. 5.