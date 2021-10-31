Scoreboard Recap: Football (10/29-10/30)

DEVILS LAKE – And so, the final football scoreboard installment for the 2021-22 season is finally here. Only three local teams took part in postseason action over the weekend, so without further ado, let’s see how they did.

11A – East:

Devils Lake (4-6) @ Bismarck St. Mary’s (9-1)

Final score: 37-13 Bismarck St. Mary’s (10/29)

With the loss, the Firebirds ended their season on a five-game losing skid. Even still, the Firebirds have the chemistry brewing. Should several younger players step up, the Firebirds could make even more noise next season. “It is big,” Devils Lake head coach Todd Lambrecht said after the game. “They come in with the same attitude and effort next year, and they know what our expectations are and what we need, and that is what they need to bring into next year. We have a new batch of sophomores coming in, and there are good players in there, good linemen. These seniors are going to be dearly missed. They are. They are the heart and soul of what we can accomplish this year, but we also have some young guys that stepped up. We are going to count on them a lot to keep going with what we have with our culture and with what we are doing with our program.”

11B – Region 2:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (9-2) @ Kindred (10-1)

Final score: 21-18 Kindred (10/30)

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, the Cardinals will not be crowned a state champion. Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s loss is their first in the postseason since the Class A State Championship on Nov. 10, 2017 (the Cardinals lost, 16-14, to Hillsboro/Central Valley in the title game). Kindred will host Bowman County on Nov. 6 at 2:00 p.m. CT.

9B – Region 3:

Nelson County (9-1) @ Bottineau (10-0)

Final score: 20-6 Bottineau (10/30)

Nelson County’s magical season came to an end Saturday afternoon. While Bottineau’s defense (not to mention running back/linebacker Jacob Shriver tallying three rushing touchdowns) showed out, the Chargers wished they capitalized on a few more drives. “The seniors this year, I was so thankful for them,” Nelson County head coach Beau Snyder said after the game. “They taught us how to win. They taught us how to be successful. I told the younger kids that they needed to go up to their seniors and tell them we are going to continue this. We started something, and we are going to keep moving forward with it. We have a lot of good underclassmen and a lot of good young kids coming up. I see us having a lot of success in the future as well.”