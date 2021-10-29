Three tips: what Langdon/Edmore/Munich must do to beat Kindred

LANGDON – The Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals (9-1) took care of business this past weekend against Oakes (5-5). With their 35-14 playoff victory over the Tornadoes on Oct. 23, the Cardinals extended their playoff winning streak to 13 games, dating back to the 2018-19 season.

Should the Cardinals wish to extend their postseason streak and keep shooting for their fourth-straight state title, they will next have to contend with the Kindred Vikings, who scraped by with a closely contested 30-28 win over Thompson on Oct. 23. Here is what Langdon/Edmore/Munich must do to keep the Vikings at bay and come out with their second win in the 2021 NDHSAA 11B Football State Playoffs on Oct. 30.

1. Carter Tetrault is your friend

The junior running back/linebacker has been a spark plug toward the well-oiled Langdon/Edmore/Munich machine. Tetrault proved this once again on Oct. 23 as he did anything and everything on offense. Tetrault not only collected a rushing touchdown on 121 rushing yards (19 carries) but also picked up 95 receiving yards (seven receptions) and a receiving touchdown. Just for good measure, Tetrault lastly lobbed a 36-yard pass. With the passing play, four Langdon/Edmore/Munich players have thrown the ball at least once this season (Rayce Worley, Gage Goodman and Nickolas Kingzett).

Nothing can make an offense click more than a running back who can catch a pass or three. Although Tetrault’s role will likely fluctuate depending on the down, look for the junior to position all over the field in anticipation for the next explosive play.

2. Give Jack Romfo the green light, too

Although Romfo is nominally a tight end/defensive lineman by name, the junior has also tended to make a highlight-reel play of his own on the rushing side. Romfo revealed as such over the weekend as he found the end zone three times. Although Romfo did not garner most of the carries (he only carried the ball eight times for 17 rushing yards), he did what was necessary. For the Cardinals, this is all it takes.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich knows a thing or two about momentum. The Cardinals also realize the importance of playing the hot hand. While the team will still give Tetrault most of the touches, the Cardinals will still find a way to provide Romfo with the ball to keep Tetrault healthy. Expect no different during their game against Kindred on Saturday.

3. Keep the chemistry going

The Vikings have shown the ability to score in bunches and sap away an opposing team’s offense. Dating back to Sep. 17, Kindred has averaged 38 points per game and has allowed nine points per game (six games). However, if you take out their 30-28 playoff win against Thompson, their defense looks even more impressive (six points allowed per game).

Should the Cardinals wish to hold off the Vikings, they will need to play a complete game that requires every player to pitch in. Not one player will see most of the action. Instead, many will have to step up. Luckily for Langdon/Edmore/Munich, they are used to playing this way.

Balance is the name of the game. It is a simple tip, but it is a tip, nonetheless.

Final thoughts:

The Vikings are a combined 0-2 against the Cardinals in the postseason dating back to the 2017-18 season. Although this might favor the Cardinals on paper, the Vikings are not going to be a slouch. Even still, it all comes down to what experience a team brings to the postseason. Langdon/Edmore/Munich possesses a ton of it. This intangible factor will show itself once more this weekend.

Prediction: 35-28 Langdon/Edmore/Munich