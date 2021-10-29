Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/27-10/28)

DEVILS LAKE – And so, the final weekend of the regular season is here for many a volleyball club. Now, the question is simple. How will each team finish before the matches begin to hold more weight to them? First, let’s see how each team fared over their most recent match.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake @ Fargo Davies (10/28)

Final score: 3-0 Fargo Davies

Set 1: 25-11

Set 2: 25-13

Set 3: 25-15

Rachel Dahlen led the team in kills (15), while Genna Fee and Brynn Johnson each amassed double-digit assists (13 and 10, respectively). Torri Fee additionally compiled 18 digs. The Firebirds will conclude their regular season with a road match against Turtle Mountain on Nov. 1.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

North Star vs. Rolette (10/28)

Final score: 3-0 North Star

Set 1: 25-12

Set 2: 25-10

Set 3: 25-19

Gracie Miller, Lindsey Nyhagen and Danielle Hagler combined for 13 aces in what amounted to another sweep in the home team’s favor. Now comes the match everyone has been waiting for – the Bearcats will take on Langdon/Edmore/Munich at Langdon Area High School on Nov. 1. Prepare yourself.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Northern Cass (10/28)

Final score: 3-0 Northern Cass

Set 1: 25-21

Set 2: 25-15

Set 3: 25-17

Yes, you read that correctly. The Cardinals not only lost but were swept in three straight sets. The last time the Cardinals were swept in a match was Nov. 21, 2020, during the Class B State Tournament (Linton/H-M-B). It will be all hands on deck for the Cardinals on Nov. 1 when they take on the North Star Bearcats.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Rolla (10/28)

Final score: 3-0 New Rockford-Sheyenne

The Rockets have now won three of their last four matches and four of their last six with the win. Next on the docket is a road date against the Nelson County Chargers on Nov. 1.

Benson County @ Nelson County (10/28)

Final score: 3-0 Benson County

A slew of injury and COVID-19 issues did not quell the Wildcats from doing what was needed against a Nelson County team that could easily jump the gun and surprise opponents with an upset if they were not too careful. Now, it is about preparing for the 2021 NDHSAA Class B Region 4 Volleyball Tournament at Devils Lake High School on Nov. 8. “We had a good season,” Benson County head coach Bridget Geller said. “We had a lot of ups and downs for a while there with COVID-19 and health issues going around our schools. I am proud of these girls. They have worked hard, day in and day out. We still have a lot of work to do going into regions, but I am excited for where we are going to be seeded. I am excited, they are excited, and I think we can go far in this regional tournament.”