Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/25-10/26)

DEVILS LAKE – The last stretch is finally here. As each volleyball team prepares for one final push before the regional and state tournaments, every player will look to solidify their style of play in preparation for the postseason. Here is how each team fared over their most recent volleyball stretch.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake vs. Valley City (10/26)

Final score: 3-0 Valley City

Set 1: 25-19

Set 2: 25-19

Set 3: 25-18

With the sweep, the Firebirds concluded their 2020-21 home campaign with a 2-7 record. Even still, Devils Lake head coach Megan Sylling has been proud of her team’s development from the beginning of the season to now. “The girls have come so far,” Sylling said after the match. “We are still building confidence and making sure they believe in themselves. They have really grown as players and individuals. They are fantastic all the way through, and I expect nothing but the best from them all.”

B Volleyball – Region 4:

North Star @ Dunseith (10/26)

Final Score: 3-0 North Star

Set 1: 25-8

Set 2: 25-16

Set 3: 25-17

Senior setter Lindsey Nyhagen picked up 26 assists, while senior libero Gracie Miller tallied 25 digs. These totals, however, held even more significance when considering that both helped eclipse the 1,500 assist and 1,000 dig milestones, respectively. The Bearcats will conclude their regular-season slate at home with a match against Rolette on Oct. 28.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Grafton (10/26)

Final score: 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Set 1: 25-17

Set 2: 25-10

Set 3: 25-15

Five players had six digs or more, and Morgan Freije (who collected eight digs herself) amassed 20 kills. In other words, just another day at the office for the Cardinals. The Cardinals will next host Northern Cass on Oct. 28.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Griggs-Midkota (10/25)

Final score: 3-2 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 1: 25-21 Griggs-Midkota

Set 2: 25-14 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 3: 25-18 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 4: 25-19 Griggs-Midkota

Set 5: 15-12 New Rockford-Sheyenne

A 3-0 sweep against Langdon/Edmore/Munich was quickly rectified with a thriller victory against Griggs-Midkota that went the distance on Monday. Excluding tournament play, the Rockets have won all four of their matches that have gone the distance during the regular season. Their best-of-five win against Griggs-Midkota was their first since Sep. 28 (@ Benson County). The Rockets will take to the road on Oct. 28 when they tackle Rolla.

Benson County vs. Rolla (10/26)

Final score: will be updated when available

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Hatton/Northwood (10/25)

Final score: 3-0 Hatton/Northwood

The Indians have been swept in their last two matches and four of their previous five with the loss.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Harvey/Wells County (10/26)

Final score: will be updated when available