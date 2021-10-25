Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/22-10/24)

DEVILS LAKE – Depending on the club, postseason volleyball is either right around the corner or is primed and ready to get underway. For the Lake Region State Royals, the latter statement held true. So, how did the Royals fare this weekend? Let’s give it a look, shall we?

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State @ North Dakota State College of Science (First Round Sub Region Championship)

Final score: 3-0 North Dakota State College of Science (10/24)

The Royals kicked off their postseason push with a sweep against their favor on Sunday evening. The loss marks Lake Region State’s second-straight sweep against the same opponent in as many matches (the Royals were swept in three straight sets against North Dakota State College of Science on Oct. 20). Lake Region will play their next Sub Region Championship match on Oct. 27 (opponent TBD).