Scoreboard Recap: Football (10/22-10/23)

DEVILS LAKE – The meat and potatoes of the football playoff schedule are now well underway. Here is how all three remaining teams fared during their most recent stretch of fall football.

11A – East:

Devils Lake (4-5) vs. Jamestown (7-2)

Final score: 13-7 Jamestown (10/22)

Although the Firebirds closed out their regular season as losers of each of their last four games, the team played with grit on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. This, coupled with a heightened emphasis on developing a winning culture, gave Devils Lake a moral victory in preparation for the 2021 NDHSAA 11A Football State Playoffs.

“That is the culture that I really want to get going with, where we are physical and emotional,” Devils Lake head coach Todd Lambrecht said. “We are playing with emotion, and I am excited about what is going on and really getting into a game and leaving everything out here. That is the culture I really want us to set.”

The Firebirds will open their postseason with a road trip to Bismarck St. Mary’s on Oct. 29.

11B – Region 2:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (9-1) vs. Oakes (5-5)

Final score: 35-14 Langdon/Edmore/Munich (10/23)

With the win, the Cardinals have scored 30 points or more in eight of their last nine games (they lost to Hillsboro/Central Valley, 28-13, on Oct. 1). The Cardinals will next face off against Kindred on the road on Oct. 30.

9B – Region 3:

Nelson County (9-0) vs. St. John (6-4)

Final score: 28-22 Nelson County (10/23)

Nelson County’s 20-0 lead was quickly diminished, and before everyone knew it, they had a 22-20 deficit on their hands entering the fourth quarter. However, a timely offensive drive, coupled with a slew of big-time tackles, helped give the Chargers their first playoff win of the 2021-22 campaign.

“Our message is the same it has been all year,” Nelson County head coach Beau Snyder said after the game. “When we are faced with adversity, or we are down, it is how we are going to respond. We talk about the next play. Everybody makes the next play. OK, something goes not go your way, the next play, what are you going to do, and how are you going to step up? Our kids stepped up. They did not get down when we were down, and they stepped up and made the next play. Great win.”

The Chargers will face off against Bottineau at Bottineau High School on Oct. 30.