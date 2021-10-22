Three tips: what Langdon/Edmore/Munich football must do to beat Oakes

DEVILS LAKE – The Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals are used to the playoff spotlight. After all, they have won each of the last three state championships at their region level.

The 11B – Region 2 Cardinals will begin their 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 title defense with a home match against Oakes High School at Langdon Area High School on Oct. 23. So, what will the Cardinals need to do to hold firm against Oakes Saturday afternoon? Here are three tips for Langdon/Edmore/Munich to stay successful.

1. Keep it interesting on offense

When the Cardinals play like a team capable of winning every game they play, they keep things spicy. Offensively, the diversity comes in the balance – on the rushing side of the ball, four separate players rushed for at least one touchdown and brought in 100 yards or more during the regular season (Carter Tetrault, Jack Romfo, Rayce Worley and Markus Kingzett). Tetrault and Kingzett additionally compiled 508 and 657 receiving yards, respectively. The duo also had 15 receiving touchdowns between them (five and 10, respectively).

Although the Cardinals will emphasize the run early and often, the passing game will also be critical should the team wish to keep Oakes off-balance on the defensive side of the ball.

“It is important because they do not know what is coming after them,” Worley said after his team beat Carrington, 45-20, on Oct. 15. “We can throw the ball, and we can run the ball. That is important because once it gets colder, teams are going to try and run more and not throw as much, but we can still be the team that throws the most, and that can help us a lot.”

Keeping it interesting will only give the Cardinals a necessary leg up on their competition. Speaking of Worley…

2. Rayce Worley, the stage is yours

The sophomore quarterback/defensive end will have his work cut out for him, but even still, the dual-threat player will be pivotal toward the offense and defense finding stride through the early portion of the game. Offensively speaking, Worley threw for 1,422 yards and 14 touchdowns. On the rushing side, he ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns. However, for the option and RPO plays to work, Worley will need to keep his head on a swivel and look for a viable route against a defense that will force him into a challenging play.

It is simple calculus. If the offense wants to get the job done, Worley will need to be the one that captains it. It is as simple as that.

3. Do not ease up on the throttle, especially on the defensive side

Remember the diversity of Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s offense? The same can be said for the defense, especially in terms of generating turnovers. Seven different Langdon/Edmore/Munich players collected at least one interception during the regular season. Leading the way was junior offensive linemen/linebacker Gage Goodman, who caught three.

The key for the Cardinals will be not to settle. Their 45-20 win against Carrington might have masked it, but the Cardinals almost fell into that pitfall. Moving forward, the Cardinals will need to keep the intensity and maintain pressure.

Final thoughts:

Although a 44-game winning streak came to an end on Oct. 1 (the Cardinals lost 28-13 to Hillsboro/Central Valley), Langdon/Edmore/Munich rebounded to finish the regular season with a two-game winning streak. The talent is there, as is the potential and pure playmaking ability. Now, it is about executing at a sharper level. Look for the Cardinals to show this in their opening matchup.

Prediction: 36-18 Langdon/Edmore/Munich