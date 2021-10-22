Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/20-10/21)

DEVILS LAKE – Only one team took part in competition over the past handful of days. For the Lake Region State Royals, their match against North Dakota State College of Science served as a worthy tune-up despite the result. Here is how the Royals fared during their Wednesday bout.

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State @ North Dakota State College of Science (10/20)

Final score: 3-0 North Dakota State College of Science

Set 1: 25-16

Set 2: 25-13

Set 3: 25-14

Although Abbey Wieber tallied double-digit digs during the match (11), the utility player could only pick up four kills. Lexi Telehey led the team in kills (nine), while Mencia Rodriguez led the team in assists (16). Next up for the Royals will be the Volleyball Sub Region Championship on Oct. 27.