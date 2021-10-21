Devils Lake Journal Athlete of the Week: Abbey Wieber

DEVILS LAKE – Another week brought forth only one nominee for the weekly “Athlete of the Week” ballot, but not to worry – the player nominated was deserving in more ways than one.

The athlete, of course, refers to Lake Region State volleyball player Abbey Wieber.

“Volleyball player” would describe the Minnesota native almost to a tee. After all, her official position on the court has changed so much that she has practically become a full-fledged utility player.

As such, Wieber’s production took a giant leap forward over the last week of volleyball action. In five matches last week, Wieber combined for seven assists, seven service aces, 57 kills and 107 digs. To add to the luster, Wieber additionally picked up a double-double in three of the four matches the Royals took part in during the Sleep Inn Slamfest over the weekend. Collectively, the Royals won three of their five matches over the week.

“We have had to move her around a little bit with a few lineup changes and injuries,” Lake Region State head coach Stevan Waddell said. “She is getting a lot more touches on the ball and getting a lot more sets. It has allowed her to take off a little bit more. I have asked her to be a little bit more vocal about demanding the ball. She has just taken off for us. She is getting a lot more touches and a lot more opportunities to score points, and she is delivering big-time for us.”

Although she is only a freshman, Waddell has found value in developing Wieber’s skillset to the maximum level. From his time scouting her to his time coaching her, Waddell has noticed a new level of confidence in his young player.

This new level of confidence, in turn, has helped give Wieber enough momentum to find her stride.

Waddell believes Wieber will only continue to improve as she logs more minutes. With more versatility under her belt, Wieber will look to utilize her confidence in a way that helps her continue to produce at a top-notch level.

“Confidence is huge for her,” Waddell said. “She started as our libero at the beginning of the season and had to get moved to the right side. Then I put the bug in her hair about playing outside for us to get a few more touches and a few more sets. She told me she had not played outside before. The necessity of her having to play that position for us was huge because now she knows she is able to do that. Having a pin hitter like her who is getting 40 sets a match and is delivering on a large majority of them and getting kills is a huge confidence builder for her. She can see her true potential…for her to see that and understand that she can be a terminator on the outside is huge for us going into next year.”

Congratulations to Wieber for winning the “Athlete of the Week” honor.

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. The athletes nominated and/or given the award are based on the athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CT, assuming more than one finalist has been nominated.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the honor: Devils Lake, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Benson County, Nelson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, New Rockford-Sheyenne and Lake Region State College. Nominations will vary depending on the time of the season. Follow along on Facebook and Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.