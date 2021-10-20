Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/18-10/19)

DEVILS LAKE – The postseason is creeping closer and closer. Each match from here on out will hold that much more weight as teams look to refine their skills before playoff action gets underway. Here is how each team fared during their most recent stretch.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake vs. Shanley (10/19)

Final score: 3-0 Shanley

Set 1: 25-3

Set 2: 25-12

Set 3: 25-14

A disappointing 25-3 defeat during set one looked to set the tone during the match, but not while Devils Lake was on watch. Although they were swept once more, the Firebirds continued to give the younger players experience in the passing and positioning department. “We have been working on the passing,” Devils Lake head coach Megan Sylling said. “It is passing and serving we really need to work on. Once you get past Rachel, we only have somebody about 5’9”. That does make a difference. We have a pretty young team right now. I have a couple of freshmen and sophomores playing, so that makes a difference too. They are learning and finding those techniques they can use to compete against these teams.”

B Volleyball – Region 4:

North Star vs. Harvey/Wells County (10/19)

Final score: 3-0 North Star

Set 1: 25-12

Set 2: 25-13

Set 3: 25-11

Although Danielle Hagler continued to rack up the kills (she tallied 24), Elle Nicholas helped make it possible as the sophomore middle blocker picked up 15 digs during the contest. These 15 digs led the team (Hagler ranked second with 14).

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (10/19)

Final score: 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Set 1: 25-17

Set 2: 25-7

Set 3: 25-14

A 3-0 road trip was quickly supplemented with yet another sweep against the Rockets Tuesday evening. Senior middle hitter Morgan Freije led the Cardinals with 13 kills and 12 digs. The win for the Cardinals now gives them a legitimate leg up on the Rockets in terms of the region standings – it was New Rockford-Sheyenne’s second region loss of the season (their first region loss was on Oct. 12 vs. North Star).

Nelson County @ Rolla (10/19)

Final score: 3-0 Rolla

A two-match winning streak was swiftly snapped Tuesday evening. The Chargers will look to rebound on Oct. 28 when they play Benson County.

Benson County vs. Rolette (10/19)

Final score: 3-0 Benson County

The Wildcats picked up a much-needed region win against a Rolette team that has consistently been a bottom-three team in the Region 4 ranks. The Wildcats will continue to push for the postseason when they play Rolla on Oct. 26.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (10/18)

Final score: 3-0 Drayton/Valley-Edinburg

After winning 3-1 against TGU on Oct. 7, the Indians have yet to win a match since (excluding tournament play).

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Dunseith (10/19)

Final score: 3-0 Dunseith

This theme continued for the Indians when they played the Dragons on Tuesday evening. Although they share a different region, the Indians show some resemblance to the Firebirds. Why? The Indians contain many youthful players who need to pick up experience to sharpen up the raw potential they might possess. The Indians will next play Hatton/Northwood on Oct. 25.