Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/15-10/17)

DEVILS LAKE – Only one team took part in tournament action this weekend. However, for the Lake Region State Royals, it was a much-needed tournament they needed to take part in as they went a combined 3-1 during the Sleep Inn Slamfest at the Devils Lake Sportscenter. Here is how they fared in each match.

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State vs. Trinity Bible College (10/15)

Final score: 3-0 Lake Region State

Set 1: 25-5

Set 2: 25-21

Set 3: 25-18

Five separate players each tallied five kills or more for the Royals during their first of four matches over the weekend. Outside hitter Lexi Telehey led the quintet with 10 kills, followed by defensive specialist Abbey Wieber, who tallied nine. The latter, however, was just getting started. How so? Well…

Lake Region State vs. Jamestown JV (10/15)

Final score: 3-2 Jamestown JV

Set 1: 25-20 Jamestown JV

Set 2: 25-21 Lake Region State

Set 3: 25-14 Lake Region State

Set 4: 25-22 Jamestown JV

Set 5: 18-16 Jamestown JV

Although the Royals came close, they could not cash in with the victory in what amounted to their only loss during the tournament over the weekend. Wieber led the team in kills (14) and digs (35), while Telehey was tied for second in kills (seven with Josie Jenkins).

Lake Region State vs. Dawson Community College (10/16)

Final score: 3-1 Lake Region State

Set 1: 25-18 Dawson Community College

Set 2: 25-17 Lake Region State

Set 3: 25-22 Lake Region State

Set 4: 25-19 Lake Region State

While Wieber and Telehey both turned heads once more (they tallied 12 and 16 kills, respectively), it was Maddie Stefonowicz who proved to be the difference-maker for the Royals. Her 15 kills not only ranked second on the team during the match but also marked a season-high (her previous season-high was nine against Williston State on Oct. 5).

Lake Region State vs. Dickinson State JV (10/16)

Final score: 3-2 Lake Region State

Set 1: 25-18 Dickinson State

Set 2: 26-24 Dickinson State

Set 3: 25-18 Lake Region State

Set 4: 25-14 Lake Region State

Set 5: 15-10 Lake Region State

77 combined digs from Grace Scherr (33), Telehey (24) and Wieber (20) gifted enough offensive life for the Royals to complete the comeback victory to cap off the Sleep Inn Slamfest Saturday evening. With the finale victory, the Royals will next play North Dakota State College of Science on Oct. 20 as winners of three of their last four matches.