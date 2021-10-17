Scoreboard Recap: Football (10/15-10/16)

DEVILS LAKE – With the 2021 NDHSAA 9B Football State Playoffs officially underway and the 11A and 11B tourneys starting up soon, there is a sense of optimism in the air for a handful of local teams that have a shot at late-season glory. For other teams, it is about building toward the future. Here is how each team fared during their most recent bout of football action.

11A – East:

Devils Lake (4-4) @ Fargo South (3-5)

Final score: 48-7 Fargo South (10/15)

With the loss, the Firebirds have now dropped their past three games. The Firebirds will conclude their regular season on Oct. 22 when they host Jamestown. Can the Firebirds finish off on a high note before the postseason gets underway? Stay tuned.

11B – Region 2:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (8-1) vs. Carrington (4-5)

Final score: 45-20 Langdon/Edmore/Munich (10/15)

The Cardinals scored 40+ points for the third time this season, yes. And yes, the Cardinals are going postseason dancing once more when they face off against Oakes at Langdon Area High School on Oct. 23. However, a lackadaisical defensive showing showed some cause for concern Friday evening. The Cardinals will have to clean it up should they hope to make another deep playoff run. “I do not think tonight was very good football,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich head coach Joshua Krivarchka said after the game. “We just went through the motions, which is disappointing because we have the playoffs next week. We have to play a heck of a lot better if we want to win one game in the playoffs because if we play like we did tonight, we will be one-and-done.”

9B – Region 3 (Postseason):

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. North Prairie

Final score: 40-14 North Prairie (10/16)

A home matchup to open the postseason was not enough for the Rockets to take off offensively. After averaging 41 points per game during their five-game winning streak from Sep. 3 - Oct. 1, the Rockets averaged only 10 points per game during their last two games of the season (postseason included). With the loss, New Rockford-Sheyenne went 0-2 against North Prairie this season (they lost 16-6 against them on Aug. 20).

Four Winds @ St. John

Final score: 20-6 St. John (10/16)

If you are a Four Winds fan, a 20-6 loss was not what you were hoping for. Even still, the Indians showed promise and potential when considering their roster was primarily made up of freshmen and sophomores. With most of the team coming back next season, the Indians will look to build on their inaugural season back in region play. “We accomplished the goal we wanted to accomplish,” Four Winds co-head coach Travis Mertens said. “Yeah, we wanted to win this game too, but that was a successful season for us and for our program.”