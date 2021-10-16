Langdon/Edmore/Munich pulls out sluggish 45-20 win over Carrington

LANGDON – The Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals were not only fighting for supremacy in the “Cardinal vs. Cardinal” matchup between the Carrington Cardinals Friday evening.

They were also looking to prepare for the grueling playoff road that awaited them.

And so, the stage was set at Langdon Area High School on Oct. 15, and while Carrington delivered several blows to the home team, it was Langdon/Edmore/Munich who prevailed, 45-20.

With the win, Langdon/Edmore/Munich (8-1) finished the regular season with the second-best region record (6-1) in the 11B – Region 2 table (Hillsboro/Central Valley finished 7-0). Dating back to the 2016-17 season, Langdon/Edmore/Munich is now a perfect 7-0 against Carrington (including the postseason). Additionally, Langdon/Edmore/Munich finished the regular season on a two-game winning streak after a 28-13 loss to Hillsboro/Central Valley on Oct. 1 snapped a 44-game winning streak the Cardinals had dating back to the 2018-19 season.

While a win was certainly a win, Langdon/Edmore/Munich did not play as crisp as they would like. Although Langdon/Edmore/Munich swiftly down the field and scored via a Tucker Welsh catch from Jayce Worley on their first drive of the game, Carrington did not fall in line quickly. After Langdon/Edmore/Munich turned over the ball on downs during their next possession, Carrington responded with a touchdown of their own to tie the game, 7-7, at the first quarter’s conclusion.

The turnover, however, was the least of Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s concern as Carrington capitalized on a slew of home-run plays to score 20 points during the contest. It is the most points Carrington has scored against Langdon/Edmore/Munich since the pair’s postseason battle on Oct. 22, 2016 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich won, 54-39).

“The biggest thing is that us losing a football game was good for us,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich head coach Joshua Krivarchka said after the game. “It refocused us. I do not think tonight was very good football. We just went through the motions, which is disappointing because we have the playoffs next week. We have to play a heck of a lot better if we want to win one game in the playoffs because if we play like we did tonight, we will be one-and-done.”

Even though Langdon/Edmore/Munich padded their 21-7 lead against Carrington with another scoring drive to open the second half, the team did not play their sharpest in Worley’s mind.

“We were not playing as hard as we can,” Worley said. “We have no excuses for it, but they just played harder than us. It was bad. “

Even still, the offense showed up to play on both sides of the ball. Worley found his stride in both the passing and rushing game. The sophomore quarterback/defensive end tallied five total touchdowns (three passing and two rushing) during the contest and mitigated a late Carrington push with a helpful quarterback sneak for the score with less than 10 minutes to go in the game.

To Worley, a balanced offensive push is critical to keeping the opponent guessing. Worley also believes a passing presence must be accounted for even with the weather turning colder and colder by the day.

“It is important because they do not know what is coming after them,” Worley said. “We can throw the ball, and we can run the ball. That is important because once it gets colder, teams are going to try and run more and not throw as much, but we can still be the team that throws the most, and that can help us a lot.”

With the regular season now behind them, a new season has begun for Langdon/Edmore/Munich. Should they wish to repeat as NDHSAA 11B State Football Champions, they will need to clean up their level of play, according to Krivarchka.

Even still, Krivarchka believes his team can make the correct adjustments.

“Now, it is a new season,” Krivarchka said. “You got to take it one game at a time, and you know if you lose, you are done for the year. These are the fun rounds, and these are the fun games. It should be excited next Saturday.”

The opening round of the 2021 NDHSAA 11B Football State Playoffs will take place on Oct. 23.