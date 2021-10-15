Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/13-10/14)

DEVILS LAKE – The plateau has not yet been reached, but we are getting close. There is light at the end of the tunnel. This light, of course, is the conclusion of the volleyball season. The regular season that is. So, how will each team conclude the final portion of the regular season? We can start by looking at what each team did during their most recent match, I suppose. Let’s give it a look, shall we?

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State @ Bismarck State (10/13)

Final score: 3-0 Bismarck State

Set 1: 25-14

Set 2: 26-24

Set 3: 25-21

The Royals steadily enhanced their kill totals as the match went on (7, 9 and 13 in set one, two and three, respectively), but even still, it was not enough to overcome Bismarck State on the road. Defensive specialist Abbey Wieber led the way in team kills (7). The Royals will next take part in the Sleep Inn Slamfest in Devils Lake on Oct. 15-16.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake @ West Fargo (10/14)

Final score: 3-0 West Fargo

Set 1: 25-9

Set 2: 25-8

Set 3: 25-4

Dating back to Sep. 30 (excluding tournament play), the Firebirds have now dropped three of their last four matches. The good news? Next, the Firebirds get a pair of home matches on the docket (Oct. 19 vs. Shanley and Oct. 26 vs. Valley City).

B Volleyball – Region 4:

North Star @ Cavalier (10/14)

Final score: 3-0 North Star

Set 1: 25-13

Set 2: 25-23

Set 3: 25-14

Excluding tournament play, the Bearcats have yet to allow a match to go five sets. The Bearcats have only allowed one game to go beyond three sets (they won, 3-1, against Rolla on Sep. 23). It has been that kind of year for North Star. Danielle Hagler and Gracie Miller led the way with 26 and 24 digs, respectively. The Bearcats will conclude their brief two-game home stretch with a match against Harvey/Wells County on Oct. 19.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Harvey/Wells County (10/14)

Final score: 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Set 1: 25-10

Set 2: 25-17

Set 3: 25-10

The Jalynn Swanson and Morgan Freije duo showed out once more as both players marked another double-double to their resume (Swanson had 37 assists and 12 digs, while Freije had 21 kills and 17 digs). The Cardinals will conclude their three-match road trip with a date against Park River/Fordville-Lankin on Oct. 18.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Rolette (10/14)

Final score: 3-0 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 1: 25-14

Set 2: 25-8

Set 3: 25-17

The Rockets rebounded from a 3-0 defeat to the Bearcats in the best way possible. A sweep qualifies, right? It should. The sweep is the Rockets’ third of the season (excluding tournament play) and their second of the week (Oct. 11 @ Four Winds/Minnewaukan).

Nelson County vs. St. John (10/14)

Final score: 3-1 Nelson County

With the win, the Chargers snapped their two-loss streak in match play dating back to Oct. 7 (Harvey/Wells County), excluding tournament play. The Chargers will host Larimore on Oct. 15 in what will be a quick turnaround.

Benson County vs. Dunseith (10/14)

Final score: will be updated when available

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Midway/Minto (10/14)

Final score: 3-0 Midway/Minto

After claiming their first win of the year on Oct. 7 (3-1 vs. TGU), Four Winds/Minnewaukan has now dropped their past two matches. The Indians will next host Drayton/Valley-Edinburg on Oct. 18.