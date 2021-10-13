Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/11-10/12)

DEVILS LAKE – Mid-October is here, and as such, it is time for each volleyball team to assess where they are once more. Here is how each volleyball team fared over their most recent stretch of volleyball action.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Red River (10/12)

Final score: 3-0 Grand Forks Red River

Set 1: 25-20

Set 2: 26-24

Set 3: 25-12

With the loss, the Firebirds are now 2-8 in region play. The Firebirds will next take to the road to face off against West Fargo on Oct. 14.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

Benson County @ Drayton/Valley Edinburg (10/11)

Final score: 3-0 Benson County

The Wildcats rebounded from a 3-0 sweep at the hands of the North Star Bearcats with a sweep of their own Monday evening. Excluding tournament play, the sweep is their seventh of the season.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Four Winds/Minnewaukan (10/11)

Final score: 3-0 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 1: 25-1

Set 2: 25-9

Set 3: 25-8

With the win, the Rockets are now 3-0 over their past three road matches dating back to Sep. 28 (3-0 @ Benson County), excluding tournament play. Even still, the Rockets were unable to improve upon their momentum once they headed back home. How so? Well…

North Star @ New-Rockford-Sheyenne (10/12)

Final score: 3-0 North Star

Set 1: 28-26

Set 2: 25-15

Set 3: 25-13

New Rockford-Sheyenne played the Bearcats tough through the first set of action on Tuesday evening. However, Danielle Hagler being Danielle Hagler, coupled with a hint of porous coverage, did the Rockets in. “One thing about tonight, from what I noticed, was our blocking,” New Rockford-Sheyenne head coach Sara Myhre said after the match. “We need to have better blocking in coverage up front there. We did not have a whole lot of errors. Coverage and blocking are some of the biggest things when we go up against these big hitters.”

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Nelson County (10/12)

Final score: 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

A tournament win over the weekend for the Cardinals was enhanced with yet another sweep Tuesday evening. Excluding tournament play, the Cardinals have swept four straight opponents dating back to Sep. 21 (@ Benson County). Nelson County, meanwhile, has been swept in their past two matches and in three of their last five. The Chargers will look to make things right against St. John on Oct. 14. The Cardinals will next challenge Harvey/Wells County on the same date.

Benson County vs. Larimore (10/12)

Final score: 3-0 Benson County

With the win, Benson County has now swept three of their past four opponents. Benson County will next host Dunseith on Oct. 14.