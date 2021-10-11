Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/8-10/10)

DEVILS LAKE – A packed weekend tournament schedule was another opportunity for teams to sharpen their craft as October continues to march onward. Here is how each volleyball team fared over the weekend.

A Volleyball – East:

Devils Lake @ Scheel’s Invite (10/8-10/9)

Pool/Tournament record: 0-6

Wins: 0

Losses: 6 (Oak Grove x2, West Fargo Sheyenne, Sioux Falls Washington, Grand Forks Red River, Grand Forks Central)

Although the Firebirds were unable to come up with a win, Rachel Dahlen, Genna Fee, Brynn Johnson and Torri Fee, among others, racked up the counting numbers. This was especially apparent for Dahlen, who tallied 58 kills and 19 blocks over the two-day tournament. Devils Lake will next play Grand Forks Red River on Oct. 12.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

North Star @ Langdon Area Tournament (10/9)

Pool/Tournament record: 5-1

Wins: 5 (Grafton, North Border, Shiloh, Thompson, Oakes)

Losses: 1 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The cream of the B Volleyball – Region 4 crop is becoming clearer by the day. So mark Nov. 1 on your calendars as the Bearcats will go on the road in a much-anticipated rematch against Langdon/Edmore/Munich. North Star will first have to go through New Rockford-Sheyenne on Oct. 12.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Langdon Area Tournament (10/9)

Pool/Tournament record: 6-0 (Tournament winner)

Wins: 6 (Cavalier, May-Port CG, Oakes, Benson County, Thompson, North Star)

Losses: 0

The Cardinals once again showed out on what was practically their home court over the weekend. The Morgan Freije-Jalyn Swanson duo combined for seven double-doubles during the tournament (Swanson with five and Freije with two). Next, the Cardinals will take to the road and face off against Nelson County on Oct. 12.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Carrington Varsity Tournament (11/9)

Pool/Tournament record: 2-2

Wins: 2 (Bishop Ryan, Central McLean)

Losses: 2 (M.P.B, Midkota)

The Rockets continued to lean on their three-headed scoring trio in Madi Myhre, Kelsie Belquist and Mya Cudworth combined for 75 kills and 12 aces during the tournament. The Rockets will have to rely on them once more when they play Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Oct. 11.

Nelson County @ Rolla Invitational Tournament (10/9)

Pool/Tournament record: Will be updated when available

Wins: Will be updated when available

Losses: Will be updated when available

Benson County @ Langdon Area Tournament (10/9)

Pool/Tournament record: Will be updated when available

Wins: Will be updated when available

Losses: Will be updated when available

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Rolla Invitational Tournament (10/9)

Pool/Tournament record: Will be updated when available

Wins: Will be updated when available

Losses: Will be updated when available