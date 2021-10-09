Scoreboard Recap: Football (10/7-10/8)

DEVILS LAKE – And so, the stage is set. Well, partly, anyway – after the conclusion of Friday’s games, the NDHSAA 9B regular season has ended. But, with it comes fresh opportunities for a handful of teams within the 9B – Region 3 table. For the 11-man teams, the option is still there to end the regular season on a high note. Here is how each team fared in the most recent week of football action.

11A – East:

Devils Lake (4-3) vs. Wahpeton (4-3)

Final score: 28-21 Wahpeton (10/8)

A four-game winning streak has quickly turned into a two-game skid for the Firebirds. To make matters worse, their two losses since Oct. 1 (Fargo North and Wahpeton) are against teams now ahead of Devils Lake in the 11A – East standings. However, the Firebirds will get a chance at redemption on Oct. 15 when they challenge a Fargo South club currently 2-5.

11B – North-East:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (7-1) vs. Northern Cass (2-5)

Final score: 36-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich (10/8)

A 28-13 loss to Hillsboro/Central Valley last week stung in more ways than one. However, the punch in the mouth that was the Cardinals’ first defeat since the 2017-18 season last week was just what the team needed to drive itself toward something new. And so, the team let off some steam in what amount to their second shutout of the season (their first came on Sep. 10 against Park River Area). The Cardinals will close out their regular season with a battle against Carrington on Oct. 15.

9B – Region 3:

Nelson County (8-0) @ New Rockford-Sheyenne (5-3)

Final score: 16-6 Nelson County (10/8)

Nelson County was forced to play a stingier game, but even still, the Chargers were able to come through via a combination of stout defensive stops and just enough plays on the offensive side of the ball. New-Rockford-Sheyenne, meanwhile, had several takeaways as well. Although they lost, they proved their ability to stay strong against an elite offense. “They have to realize they can play with good teams,” New Rockford-Sheyenne head coach Elliott Belquist said. “They did not give up any huge plays, which was what we talked about a lot. Just limit the huge plays over the top. They got one slant that got there, but we held our own. We held our own, and I am just happy with the way our kids fought.”

Four Winds (3-5) @ Benson County (0-8)

Final score: 45-12 Four Winds (10/7)

With the win, the Indians find themselves playing postseason football for only the second time in program history (2018-19 season). Although Benson County finished the season without a win, they played tough and honored their former head coach Bradley Kitzmann, who is currently battling Stage 4 lung cancer. “North Dakota is amazing in that regard,” Benson County interim head coach Justin Maddock said. “We have had multiple schools have fundraisers for Brad and hold him in their prayers and their hearts. The prayer…the kids wanted to start doing that after we found out about Brad. We have been inviting the other teams to come and pray with us, and every team has been more than happy to do that. Everybody is behind him and hopeful for a recovery for him.”

North Star (2-6) vs. St. John (5-3)

Final score: 56-22 St. John (10/8)

A 16-14 lead heading into the second half was not enough of a lead for North Star to lean on as St. John went on to score 42 points during the second half. The Bearcats have now failed to make the playoffs for three straight seasons, dating back to the 2019-20 season.