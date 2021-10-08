Scoreboard Recap: Volleyball (10/6-10/7)

DEVILS LAKE – And so, it comes down to this. The stretch run is officially here for many volleyball teams as one month in the regular season remains. So, how will each team finish in preparation for a potential playoff run? The answer remains to be seen. Here is how each team fared during their most recent volleyball match.

Mon-Dak Volleyball:

Lake Region State vs. Dakota College at Bottineau (10/6)

Final score: 3-1 Dakota College

Set 1: 25-22 Dakota College

Set 2: 25-21 Dakota College

Set 3: 25-18 Lake Region State

Set 4: 25-21 Dakota College

Although the Royals showed the ability to maintain lineup balance (Kayahna Hopfauf, Abbey Wieber, Lexi Telehey, Audrey Welle and Maddie Stefonowicz all finished with eight kills or more), they were unable to climb out of their 2-0 deficit. As a result, the Royals have lost their last two matches, three of their last four and 11 of their last 12. Lake Region State will look to rebound at Bismarck State College on Oct. 13.

B Volleyball – Region 4:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. St. John (10/7)

Final score: 3-0 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Another home sweep was just what the doctor ordered for the Cardinals Thursday evening. With the sweep, the Cardinals will look to keep the momentum going when they participate in the Langdon Area Tournament on Oct. 9.

North Star vs. Benson County (10/7)

Final score: 3-0 North Star

Set 1: 25-16

Set 2: 25-14

Set 3: 25-12

Nine combined aces from Gracie Miller and Elle Nicholas (five and four, respectively) helped net the Bearcats enough momentum to keep the distance against a sneaky Benson County team. It is Benson County’s second loss this season to end in a sweep (Sep. 21 vs. Langdon/Edmore/Munich). Benson County will next take part in the Langdon Area Tournament on Oct. 9. North Star, meanwhile, will next play New Rockford-Sheyenne on the road on Oct. 12.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Dunseith (10/7)

Final score: 3-1 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 1: 25-23 Dunseith

Set 2: 25-16 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 3: 25-11 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Set 4: 25-13 New Rockford-Sheyenne

The Rockets once again found themselves in a deficit to begin a match. Even still, the Kelsie Belquist, Mya Cudworth and Madi Myhre trio combined for 36 kills en route to another victory. The Rockets will next do battle in the Carrington Varsity Tournament on Oct. 9.

Nelson County @ Harvey/Wells County (10/7)

Final score: 3-0 Harvey/Wells County

With the loss, the Chargers’ two-game winning streak was snapped. Nelson County will look to get back on track during the Rolla Invitational on Oct. 9.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. TGU (10/7)

Final score: 3-1 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Four Winds/Minnewaukan came close to a victory Tuesday evening against the Chargers. After a sense of identity and energy, the Indians finally cashed in on their first victory of the year and their first non-tournament win since Nov. 4, 2019 (3-2 @ St. John). Four Winds/Minnewaukan will next take part in the Rolla Invitational on Oct. 9.